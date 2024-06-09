Tiffany Ervin’s Ponderosa video has been released following Survivor 46

Survivor producers have continued the trend of releasing Ponderosa videos after the season.

During older seasons, footage from Ponderosa served as a treat for fans keeping up with the show.

But now the Ponderosa footage is held back until later, and it’s not as extensive as before.

At least each jury member has been getting some post-season time in the spotlight, and recently Tiffany Ervin got her shot.

Tiffany finished Survivor 46 in eighth place. She overcame a lot, as her tribe (Yanu) was terrible through the first few weeks.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As part of the Survivor 46 jury, Tiffany voted for Kenzie Petty to win. It helped Kenzie secure a 5-3 victory over Charlie Davis.

A Ponderosa video from Tiffany Ervin

Below is Tiffany’s video from Ponderosa. She was eliminated on Day 19 and became the fourth person to join the jury.

Ponderosa is where evicted castaways go when they get voted off Survivor. It’s a place to get food, sleep in a bed, and relax after intense gameplay.

Tiffany tells the camera she feels like “a clown” after getting voted out with a Hidden Immunity Idol in her pocket.

She knew her game was at risk ahead of that fateful Tribal Council, but she tried to stretch her Idol to another day. It was a huge misstep in a pretty well-played game to that point.

When she shared her immediate reaction to being voted out, Tiffany felt that Kenzie had nothing to do with it. Oops.

More news from the Survivor 46 cast

Many Survivor 46 cast members have been busy since returning home from Fiji.

Q Burdette revealed he is going to be a dad. He shared that his wife is pregnant and the couple is expecting their first child.

Charlie Davis also graduated from law school. After returning home, the long-time Taylor Swift fan and Survivor 46 runner-up was back at work.

Survivor producers asked for kindness from the fans, partly due to what happened during the finale and what was happening online.

A Ponderosa video with Venus Vafa was also released. In it, she spoke about her time in the game and shared her immediate thoughts.

Elsewhere, four Survivor alums are in Scotland to play The Traitors. This is a reality competition show that has featured Cirie Fields and Sandra Diaz-Twine on previous seasons.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the season featuring Tiffany Ervin (Survivor 46).

Host Jeff Probst is in Fiji to film two new seasons. Soon enough, new players will take over CBS primetime on Wednesday nights.

Survivor 47 debuts in the fall of 2024 on CBS.