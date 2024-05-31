Survivor issues statement asking fans to treat castaways with ‘kindness’

Survivor 46 players have been receiving backlash due to events from the recent season.

Maria Gonzalez is one player who has received blowback from fans who are frustrated that she didn’t vote for Charlie Davis to win.

Maria and Charlie had worked together for most of the season, but on finale night, Maria voted for Kenzie Petty to win the $1 million prize.

The Survivor 46 jury also appeared to treat Charlie and Ben Katzman harshly as the players argued about why they deserved to win.

Disagreements between castaways also surfaced on social media as the season wound down.

Venus Vafa said Ponderosa was “traumatizing” for her, leading to online feuds with several castaways. And then fans piled on.

Charlie defends Maria on social media

Many castaways have posted on social media to get fans to stop sending Maria hate-filled messages.

“I have been pretty disconnected with graduation this week and the post finale flood of notifications, but I’ll again echo exactly what I said in my exit press and here. PLEASE STOP and DO NOT send Maria hate on my behalf. She does not deserve that and I don’t want that,” wrote Charlie Davis in an X post.

Charlie from Survivor 46 asks people to lay off Maria. Pic credit: @CharlieLDavis/X

Survivor asks for ‘kindness’ toward the castaways

Seeing what has been happening on social media, Survivor has released a statement on its social media pages.

“One of the best things about the Survivor community is the passion, engagement and excitement around the show, gameplay and those brave enough to compete,” the statement begins.

“So, as a reminder as we watch and discuss the entertaining competition, epic blindsides and emotional journeys these players go on, remember that who you see on screen are real people navigating this experience,” the statement continues.

“Please consider embracing kindness, respect and compassion before commenting,” the note concludes.

More news from the Survivor 46 cast

Survivor 46 winner Kenzie Petty is now married and pregnant. She has been busy since returning from Fiji.

Q Burdette is also about to become a father. He shared the good news that his wife is pregnant.

Liz Wilcox revealed some huge life news, beginning a new chapter in her life with her daughter.

Host Jeff Probst has teased details about Survivor 47. The new season will arrive in the fall on CBS, and the new castaways are playing the game in Fiji.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 47 debuts in the fall of 2024 on CBS.