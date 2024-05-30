Liz Wilcox shares a great life update following Survivor 46

Liz Wilcox has been busy since returning home from Fiji.

Survivor fans watched as Liz made it to the final four but fell short in the Fire-Making Challenge.

Despite not making the final three, Liz was confident she had done enough to win that $1 million prize.

In a shocking admission, Liz revealed that she told a huge lie in Fiji. It had been an attempt to mitigate her threat level to other players.

Liz voted for Charlie Davis to win Survivor 46, but he finished as the runner-up to Kenzie Petty.

Since then, Charlie has posted a sad video of him singing Taylor Swift in the shower and expressing his exasperation that Maria Gonzalez didn’t vote for him.

Liz Wilcox reveals some huge life news

Liz dropped some happy news on social media this week, revealing that she has purchased her first house.

“In some good post-S46 news, I bought my first house today!” Liz exclaimed in an X post.

“In my dream neighborhood. On my dream street,” she added.

It wouldn’t be Liz if she didn’t crack a joke about Survivor relating to the purchase.

“Didn’t even need Survivor money to do it. Rumored Billionaire lives!” she joked.

Along with the post are two images featuring Liz and her daughter. One image has them signing documents, and the other has them standing in front of their home.

In some good post-S46 news, I bought my first house today! In my dream neighborhood. On my dream street. Didn’t even need Survivor money to do it. Rumored Billionaire lives! pic.twitter.com/fpl5xYhY8H — Liz Wilcox (S46) (@TheLizWilcox88) May 29, 2024

Fans of Liz share their support

Many followers have commented on Liz’s post to share their congratulations.

“Super happy for you Liz! Now hire someone to do the landscaping. Put that #Cameo money to good use,” wrote one fan. “LITERALLY,” Liz responded.

“Can’t spell Liz Wilcox without the W,” posted another fan.

“I can only imagine the happy tears when you walked into YOUR house. Congrats! A massive move” wrote a third fan.

“It’s overwhelming for a kid who grew up like me. I worked so hard to give this to myself and my daughter. Thank you!” Liz responded to that fan.

Fans share their support of Liz from Survivor. Pic credit: @TheLizWilcox88/X

