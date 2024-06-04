Venus Vafa’s Ponderosa video shared from Survivor 46

Survivor 46 has released a new video from Fiji.

This video features Venus Vafa at Ponderosa as she speaks about her time in Fiji.

It is a reaction video following Venus getting voted out. It was even worse for her because she had a Hidden Immunity Idol.

Not playing their Idols was a theme for the Survivor 46 cast, and something Hunter McKnight recently revealed in his video.

Venus finished in seventh place after she helped get Tiffany Nicole Ervin eliminated. Knowing she was a target, Venus searched (and found) a Hidden Immunity Idol that was placed back in the game.

Venus was looking ahead in the game instead of focusing on the moment, and she tried to stretch her Idol a bit longer. It didn’t work, as she got voted out 5-1-1.

“Venus tells it like it is after she was voted off the island. 🏝️ #Survivor #afterthesnuff #votedout,” reads the video’s caption.

“Hi everyone, it’s Venus, and I was unfortunately voted out on Day 21,” Venus states early in the video.

We see flashbacks to what happened, and Venus gives her side of the story as heavy winds blow through Ponderosa.

Ponderosa is the place where castaways go after they have been voted off. The jury lives at Ponderosa between Tribal Councils and hangs out there until finale night. It has chefs to prepare food, a quiet place to contemplate the game, and possible drama between people who have been voted out.

Enjoy the video from Venus, who speaks about being proud of her Survivor journey.

