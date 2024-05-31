Hunter McKnight reveals his ‘life after the snuff’ for Survivor 46

Hunter McKnight finished in ninth place on Survivor 46, and now he has a video showing what happened after his torch was snuffed.

Hunter looked like someone who could win Survivor 46 early in the season. But it just wasn’t meant to be, as he also became a threat to many players.

Despite having an Immunity Idol in his pocket, Hunter got voted out at a pivotal Tribal Council on Day 17. He finished in ninth place and became the third jury member.

On finale night, Hunter voted for Charlie Davis to win. He was one of only three people who voted for Charlie, and Kenzie Petty became the Survivor 46 winner.

We didn’t see much of Ponderosa as the season progressed, as the production team stopped releasing footage.

A video has now been released that features Hunter revealing what happened next for him after Jeff Probst snuffed out his torch.

A new video starring Hunter McKnight from Survivor 46

“Check out Hunter’s life after the snuff!😉🏝️ #Survivor #afterthesnuff #jury,” reads the caption for a new Instagram video.

It opens with Hunter explaining how it was “not my best move” to get voted out with an Idol in his pocket.

He speaks about climbing trees, who he thinks made the moves to get him out, and how he got paranoid shortly before being eliminated.

Survivor wasn’t what he expected, but he did love the challenges and doing well in them.

Hunter also explains what he feels Survivor fans didn’t get to see on the show.

It’s not an extensive video, but the footage below gives fans of Hunter McKnight some bonus content.

