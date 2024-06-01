Charlie Davis from Survivor 46 graduates from law school, Big Brother and Survivor alums celebrate with him

Charlie Davis spoke about investing in himself and finishing school while on Survivor 46.

He did exactly that and finished law school. Now he can begin the next chapter in his life.

Charlie became a fan-favorite Season 46 castaway, often relating Taylor Swift’s lyrics to what he was experiencing in Fiji.

It even led to a jury member ordering him not to mention Taylor Swift as he tried to get their votes.

Now back in the United States, Charlie can quote his favorite singer as often as he wants. And that happened in a recent video shared online.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Charlie shared a video where he was in the shower singing about why he was saddened by Maria Gonzalez not voting for him. Of course, Taylor Swift’s music was playing.

Charlie Davis celebrates finishing law school

“Doctor of Laws,” Charlie captioned his Instagram post.

Four images are shared with the post. They feature Charlie celebrating the achievement with family and friends. It was certainly a big day.

Survivor and Big Brother alums celebrate with Charlie

Fellow reality television stars celebrated with Charlie on his post.

Big Brother 25 alum Cory Wurtenberger posted an emoji of a goat as his comment.

“THATS MY BOI,” wrote Ben Katzman from Survivor 46.

“Congratulations 🎉🍾🎈,” posted Tiffany Seely from 41.

“CONGRATS CHARLIE!!! 🚀🚀🚀,” wrote Carson Garrett from Survivor 44.

Comments of support on the post by Charlie Davis. Pic credit: @Charlie.Davis20/Instagram

More news and life events from the Survivor 46 cast

Maria Gonzalez revealed why she didn’t vote for Charlie. She explained how it was more of a vote for Kenzie Petty than against Charlie.

Kenzie is now married and pregnant. The Survivor 46 winner has been very busy since returning from Fiji. She is already putting those prize winnings to good use.

Two Survivor alums are on The Traitors 3 cast. This revelation came from a fan site that knows which Survivor players were heading to Scotland.

Jeff Probst also teased Survivor 47 details. The new season is already filming in Fiji, with some new twists and turns coming.

That wasn’t all Jeff has said recently. During a new episode of his On Fire podcast, Jeff said the New Era is “more difficult” than Old School Survivor. It’s a topic that fans love to debate and could lead to a theme being used for Survivor 50.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+. That includes Season 46, which featured Charlie Davis.

Survivor 47 debuts in the fall of 2024 on CBS.