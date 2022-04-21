Tia Booth wants to marry Taylor Mock this year

Tia Booth talks about marriage in the very near future. Pic credit: ABC

Last week, The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Tia Booth got engaged to her boyfriend, Taylor Mock.

Taylor shocked her as he did a surprise proposal during a Bachelor Live on Stage show in Atlanta, Georgia, and discussed it on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast.

While an average engagement is between one to two years to take time for wedding planning and to get all of the details together, Tia has just informed Bachelor Nation that she and Taylor are hoping to get married this year in 2022.

What details do Tia Booth and Taylor Mock already have outlined for their wedding?

During a Q&A session with fans, Tia was asked by one person what season she would want to get married in fall, spring, summer, or winter?

Tia responded by saying, “Fall! If we can make it work this fall, that’s the goal, which is why I’m already planning.” Moreover, Tia stated, talking about their wedding planner, “She might kill me!”

In other wedding plan details, Tia talked about how she knows that she wants all of her bridesmaids to wear black dresses.

When asked what type of dress she was planning on getting for her big day, Tia responded, “I’ve always wanted a long sleeve dress! And then maybe a hot jumpsuit for the reception and maybe even a 3rd short option too! I don’t know yet!”

The couple has been close to other Bachelor Nation stars, especially since Tia co-hosts the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast with other alums, Natasha Parker and Joe Amabile.

Tia also announced when asked who Taylor likes to hang out with and be around from Bachelor Nation, “He loves him some Thomas Jacobs. But he also talks to Caroline Lunny daily; I’m pretty sure!”

Tia has finally found her person after multiple attempts on Bachelor shows

Bachelor Nation fans can’t wait for Tia and Taylor to reveal more details about their wedding, like who from Bachelor Nation will be invited, or even in the wedding party, and how many guests they are planning on inviting.

It sounds like Tia has truly found her happy ever after despite her heartbreak on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. She tried to form a relationship with Colton Underwood outside of the show again after the first time she was on Bachelor in Paradise.

While she and Aaron Clancy also tried out a relationship last summer, Tia left the show single. Tia then got engaged to her now fiance, Taylor, less than a year after leaving Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

It sounds like Tia and Taylor have some big ideas to make their big day a huge success.

