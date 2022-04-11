Tia Booth gets engaged to Taylor Mock at Bachelor Live on Stage

Bachelor in Paradise’s Tia Booth is engaged to Taylor Mock. Pic credit: @tiarachel91/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise star Tia Booth received the shock of her life when boyfriend Taylor Mock proposed at the Bachelor Live on Stage event.

Taylor got down on one knee with a ring to an incredulous Tia, and the two received a standing ovation from the audience.

Host Becca Kufrin appeared to be in on the secret as she invited the pair to support her at the Atlanta show, only to flip the script on her Bachelor Nation friend.

Tia Booth is engaged to fiance Taylor Mock

Tia agreed to participate in a Bachelor Live on Stage show after becoming close with host Becca on their season of Bachelor in Paradise. While Tia left the beach single, Becca is still going strong with Thomas Jacobs.

However, now it is Tia’s turn to get her happy ending. The Bachelor Nation star was left squealing and questioning, “Are you kidding me?” as her boyfriend took a knee on stage.

She seemed to be thrilled and slightly overwhelmed as she was filmed from backstage sinking to her knees before accepting the ring from Taylor. The couple only went public late last year but appeared to be doing better than ever.

Tia took to Instagram to share a photo and video of the engagement with the caption, “Never been more shocked or sure in my life [ring emoji] I love you so much Tay, my FIANCE!!!”

The album included a close-up of the engagement ring and the sweet moment Taylor proposed to overwhelming cheers from the audience, Maurissa Gunn, and Becca Kufrin.

Becca Kufrin surprised Tia Booth with an on stage engagement

Becca offered her support by coming in with a bouquet of flowers for Tia and a group hug. The host poked fun at her friend by asking if she was surprised and teasing that she didn’t get a date card after getting a ring.

Becca also again later took to her Instagram story to celebrate the happy news with a video of the couple.

“Tia, Taylor, we’re getting married!” Becca yelled as Tia toasted and cheered in the background. She also included a close-up boomerang of Tia’s engagement ring over the bouquet of flowers.

Becca later deleted her Instagram stories without an explanation, but it is possible the former Bachelorette simply wanted to give her friend the first chance to announce the news.

Fans can look forward to more updates from the latest happy couple as they take on the challenges of wedding planning.

