Tia Booth goes darker with transformative new hairstyle  

Tia Booth looks nearly unrecognizable in her stunning dark tresses. Pic credit: ABC

Tia Booth debuted a brand new hairstyle that completely transformed her look.

The beloved Bachelor Nation star shared photos of her fresh new cut and darker toned hair, and fellow stars within The Bachelor franchise and fans were in awe.

Tia Booth debuts her dark haircut

Tia Booth took to Instagram and posted from Nashville. She looked flawless in her series of photos outside the salon, where she completely changed her look.

In the photos, Tia poses in a fitted tan top and black pants, but her voluminous hair stole the show.

Tia cut her hair shorter and dyed it a dark brown. Her hair has an effortless wave in the photos, and streaks of lighter brown are visible towards the tips.

Tia captioned the post, “And just like that, I’m back in Nashville with new hair✂️ @hairby_chrissy is a magician-a fast one! I think this is my favorite length+color combo yet!!!”

Tia’s friends and followers rave about her new look

It’s clear Tia’s a fan of her hair transformation, as evidenced in her caption, and she’s not alone.

Tia’s followers flocked to her comment section to praise her beauty, and several Bachelor Nation stars weighed in as well.

The Bachelor Season 19 runner-up Becca Tilley commented, “The good news is that every length and color look 💯 on you.”

The Bachelor Season 24 finalist Madison Prewett wrote, “Woahhhhhh dark on u,” with a heart-eyes emoji.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Chelsea Vaughn commented, “OMG,” with a fire emoji.

Mara Agrait and Elizabeth Corrigan from the most recent season of The Bachelor left comments as well.

Mara Agrait wrote, “love this look on you,” with a set of praise hand and heart-eye emojis.

Elizabeth Corrigan wrote, “Love it girl!”

Reality TV personality Shannon Ford commented, “Give us emo Tia back” and “ Luuuuv you dark.”

Pic credit: @tiarachel91/Instagram

In the past, Tia went with lighter hairstyles, so the darker hair is a significant shift and perfectly compliments the Bachelor Nation alum, as Tia’s many friends and followers have voiced.

Tia last appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 in 2021. If Bachelor in Paradise does, in fact, come back for another season, it remains to be seen if Tia would be interested in returning to the island with her gorgeous dark locks.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.