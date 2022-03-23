Viewers worry about the fate of Bachelor in Paradise – will the summer spinoff return?

The future of Bachelor in Paradise is rumored to be in jeopardy. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise has been a fun summer extension of The Bachelor franchise and has even had a higher success rate for couples than The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Despite the positives, rumors have circulated that perhaps Bachelor in Paradise’s future could be in jeopardy and potentially canceled.

Bachelor Nation viewers often look forward to seeing stars from various seasons merge and strive for a second chance at love on the island, so there’s been a lot of disappointment over the possibility that a new season might not be coming.

Here’s what has been said about the future of Bachelor in Paradise from creator Mike Fleiss and Bachelor Nation star Blake Horstmann.

Mike Fleiss comments on the future of Bachelor in Paradise

Talk of Bachelor in Paradise potentially being canceled garnered enough attention for The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss to respond.

Mike Fleiss reacted to a tweet that read, “My reaction to the rumors that Paradise might be cancelled. That’s the only damn reason I put up with this franchise #TheBachelor.”

Mike responded to the tweet, writing, “Canceled?? No f*****g way!!! #BachelorInParadise forever!”

Pic credit: @fleissmeister/Instagram

Mike’s tweet was reassuring to Bachelor in Paradise fans. However, more worry ensued when Mike inexplicably deleted the above tweet.

Blake Horstmann shuts down Bachelor in Paradise cancellation rumors

While Mike’s deleted tweet evoked concern, Bachelor Nation alum, Blake Horstmann expressed confidence that Bachelor in Paradise will be around for the long haul.

Blake has been one of The Bachelor franchise’s most visible members and often comments with his insider take on the show.

Recently, Blake took to his Instagram stories and allowed his fans and followers to ask him questions.

One fan asked, “thoughts on bip canceling?”

Blake appeared to find the question and the BIP rumors humorously false.

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 star replied, “Y’all this just isn’t true,” with a laughing emoji.

Further elaborating on why he thinks Bachelor in Paradise’s future is secure, Blake wrote, “They would cancel The Bachelor before they cancelled BIP.”

Blake appeared to think perhaps Bachelor in Paradise is moving to a new time slot since the upcoming season of The Bachelorette will take place in the summer when BIP usually airs.

Blake wrote, “BIP in The Bachelor time of year spot would crush ratings.”

Concluding his response, Blake bluntly wrote, “BIP is not cancelled.”

Pic credit: @balockaye.h/Instagram

As of this report, there is no official confirmation regarding Bachelor in Paradise’s return.

The Bachelor franchise appears to be exploring lots of new changes and adjustments, such as a season of The Bachelorette with two leads. So time will tell what the franchise truly has in store for Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.