Tia Booth and fiance Taylor Mock answer questions about proposal and wedding plans 

Tia Booth and Taylor Mock are in the wedding planning season. Pic credit: ABC

Tia Booth is off the market after boyfriend Taylor Mock proposed to her on stage during The Bachelor Live on Stage tour.

Bachelor Nation was thrilled for Tia and eager to know all the details of Tia and Taylor’s love story and future wedding plans.

Tia allowed fans to ask her and her fiance Taylor questions, providing insight into what’s next for the engaged couple.

Tia Booth talks wedding plans and getting engaged to Taylor Mock

Tia Booth took to her Instagram stories and asked her followers, “whatcha wanna know??” regarding her recent engagement.

One fan asked, “Will y’all get married in Nashville or a destination?”

Tia replied, “I’ve been saying for a while I wanted to elope and not deal with wedding planning, but now that it’s here I wanna have a big wedding.”

Tia has lots of friends within The Bachelor franchise, so if she decides to have a big wedding, several Bachelor Nation stars will likely be in attendance.

Pic credit: @tiarachel91/Instagram

One fan was curious what Tia’s fiance Taylor Mock said while he was down on one knee and proposed.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Taylor surprised Tia on stage in front of The Bachelor Live on Stage audience when he proposed.

Tia admitted that her memory of Taylor’s exact words was a bit hazy, but she answered, saying, “We *think* he said ‘sorry BIP didn’t work out for you. I’m glad you came back to Nashville to me? Something or other. I wanna spend the rest of my life with you? Got down on one knee- will you marry me?”

Tia added, “We blacked out,” with a laughing emoji.

Pic credit: @tiarachel91/Instagram

As Bachelor in Paradise viewers will recall, Tia had a storied past on BIP, with her most recent stint on the island resulting in her getting left behind by Aaron Clancy, who chose his bromance with James Bonsall over her.

It seems Tia and Taylor are both relieved that her Bachelor in Paradise days are now behind her as they look forward to their future together.

Tia Booth quizzes Taylor Mock about their anniversary

During their Q&A, a fan expressed curiosity about Tia and Taylor’s dating anniversary, asking, “What is you and Tay’s actual anniversary for dating/BF&GF.”

Tia tested Taylor to see if he knew the day they officially started dating.

Taylor responded vaguely by saying, “The 22nd.”

Tia asked, “Of what?” And Taylor humorously replied, “Each month.”

However, the couple eventually confirmed that they began dating on July 22.

Pic credit: @tiarachel91/Instagram

As Tia and Taylor continue to plan for their wedding, they’ll have an all-new anniversary to celebrate, and there’s likely to be even more information about their wedding as time goes on.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.