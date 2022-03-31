Thomas Jacobs shares sweet notes from Becca Kufrin while they were still on Bachelor in Paradise

Thomas Jacobs shared loves notes written by his girlfriend Becca Kufrin from their time on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @bkoof/Instagram

Thomas Jacobs shared some exclusive “behind the scenes” love notes from his Bachelor in Paradise boo, Becca Kufrin.

Jacobs, who originally appeared on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, found love with the show’s former leading lady Kufrin on Bachelor in Paradise’s seventh season.

Even though the two seemed headed for a proposal during their time on the show, the couple broke up during the finale episode and left many fans in shock. However, shortly after the breakup, the two rekindled their romance and have been showcasing their love on social media ever since.

Jacobs shared sweet love notes he got from Kufrin during filming

The former contestant, 29, shared two notes he received from Kufrin during their time on the tropical beaches of Mexico filming Bachelor in Paradise last year.

The first was a printed list of room service delivery meals, including options for appetizers, wraps, pizzas, burgers, and desserts. Under the desserts section, Kufrin added in “Thomas” and a box with a check mark through it.

The former Bachelorette also wrote at the bottom of the paper – “Can’t wait to see your face again – breakfast date tomorrow? [Love], B.”

Along with the suggestive room service note, Kufrin wrote Jacobs another sweet message that she appeared to have ripped out of a journal, folded up, and given to him.

“I like a man who breaks the rules. Let’s break some more tonight,” Kufrin wrote. She also signed the message with a nickname, “longevity lion.”

“At what point are these incrimination?” Jacobs wrote, wondering if he was over-exploiting the secret moments of their relationship while filming for the show.

Thomas and Kufrin have kept romance alive with sweet messages

Since their rekindled relationship, the couple has continued to showcase their love on social media through photos, videos, and text conversations.

Kufrin, who is currently hosting the Bachelor Live on Stage tour, has been sharing her excitement with her followers on Instagram since announcing the endeavor in early February. Jacobs, who has been incredibly supportive of his girlfriend, even posted a recent backstage video of Kufrin stating how proud he was to be her #1 fan.

According to Bachelor Nation, Kufrin also recently shared Jacob’s response to her text, “I’m so anxious,” in regards to hosting the tour.

Thomas answered, “You spelled capable wrong. You spelled passionate wrong. You spelled inspiring wrong. You spelled excellent wrong. You spelled worthy wrong. You spelled courageous wrong. You spelled unyielding wrong. You spelled beautiful wrong.”

He also continued to support her by saying, “And remember, even in the worst case scenario, you’re too stubborn to ever not be great. You’ve got this babe.”

Kufrin is currently still on the Bachelor Live on Stage Tour, where fans can expect to see Jacobs continuing to support her from the sidelines.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.