How serious are Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs?

Is there a ring in Becca Kufrin’s future? Fans are speculating yes after Becca exclaimed, speaking about Jacobs, “Mom, I think I want to marry this guy,” on the Bachelor Happy Hour.

Despite being engaged twice, first to Arie Luyendyk Jr. (when he was The Bachelor), and then to Garrett Yrigoyen (when Kufrin was The Bachelorette), it seems Becca has finally, possibly, found her one true love.

She almost didn’t make it to Bachelor in Paradise

Kufrin finally decided, after really thinking it through, and with a bit of hesitation, to try a third time to find love. She walked into Bachelor in Paradise season 7, after the show had been filming for a handful of days.

Enter Thomas Jacobs, who had been on season 17 of The Bachelorette, with Katie Thurston, but was eliminated fairly early in the process.

Becca and Thomas talked a couple of times and decided to pursue a relationship together.

Why did they break up?

However, on finale night, when viewers thought they may leave engaged, they instead broke up. Fortunately, that split did not last long; after filming, they decided to date outside of the show.

Becca was quoted saying, “We came back (home) and had to explore that on our own, away from the cameras, but in that moment (on the beach during the finale), I think that was game-changing for me. Because I have never had somebody fight, I would say, like tooth and nail to want to keep a relationship with me.”

While Becca and Thomas both live in California, they have yet to take the step of moving in together. Becca is still living in her own house in L.A., and Thomas is currently living in San Diego, where he, too, has a home.

Things seem to be going well for both Becca and Thomas, though, so maybe buying a house together is in the near future for them. In fact, they are seen together traveling in the car, where Thomas is singing along to a song playing on the radio.

How does he know all of the words to this song? Pic credit: @bachelornationluv/Instagram

Becca gets him on video, joking that he may be the only person she has ever met to know the lyrics to the song playing.

What is the song? Juke Box Hero, by Foreigner. Laughing while he sings in the background, Becca looks really happy with where she is in life right now. Who knows…maybe the third time is the charm.

