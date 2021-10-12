There are several hints from Georgi Rusev that he is still with Darcey Silva

Georgi hinted that his relationship with Darcey may not be over. Pic credit: TLC

Georgi dropped a few different hints that he might still be with Darcey after Darcey said that they were broken up when she and Stacey were just on 90 Day Bares All.

Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey is set to premiere in January and Georgi was not featured in the intro trailer. Darcey broke it off with Georgi, supposedly for good, when she was still in Turkey getting plastic surgery.

On 90 Day Bares All, Darcey said that she is staying strong and in her power and that she doesn’t talk to Georgi. Their relationship deteriorated rapidly because they couldn’t communicate effectively, had no trust in the relationship, and had no respect for each other according to Georgi.

Georgi Rusev’s Instagram post gave a lot away about his relationship with Darcey Silva

Georgi’s latest Instagram post was a picture of him flexing in a posh hotel in a very polished outfit.

The first giveaway that he could still be with Darcey is the location. Darcey also happens to be in Miami where Georgi geotagged the post.

The second hint is that he is still hashtagging #darceyandstacey in his posts which could mean he is not trying to distance himself from the Silva twins as would be reasonable after a breakup.

In the comments of the post, one 90 Day fan pointed out something else very telling about Georgi’s outfit.

On Bares All, Florian was wearing a pair of ornate and expensive-looking shoes that happen to be the same shoes that Georgi has on.

They speculated, “guess the twins splurged on the guys again.”

One 90 Day fan pointed out something else that could mean Georgi’s with Darcey. Pic credit: @georgirusev.tv/Instagram

Georgi posted a loving photo and caption of him and Darcey on August 2nd which could lead fans to believe that they got back together after the breakup on Darcey & Stacey.

Darcey posted on August 28th a selfie where she hashtagged #singlelife and #movingforward which could mean they broke up yet again.

Darcey Silva had many meltdowns over Georgi Rusev on Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey

Darcey and Georgi drove each other crazy over and over again on the latest season of Darcey & Stacey and Darcey ended up having more meltdowns than she has ever had in a single season before.

She threw a fit about his ex-wife, rumors about things Georgi said, not getting enough attention, thinking that Georgi is too mysterious, and over being the wallet in their relationship.

If Georgi and Darcey are in fact together, their relationship is going to need some serious help and guidance.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC until January 2022.