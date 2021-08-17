Darcey & Stacey viewers voice their opinions on Darcey Silva’s many meltdowns

Darcey’s fans and critics give their opinions on her tendency to have emotional breakdowns. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey had two emotional outbursts on the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey triggering viewers to remember all the other epic fits Darcey has thrown over the years on Before the 90 Days and Darcey & Stacey.

A popular 90 Day Fiance fan page posted a clip of Darcey flipping out over the news that Georgi was saying mean things about her and her family on Instagram and many onlookers commented on what they saw.

Viewers discussed Darcey’s toxic characteristics, the similarities in her breakdowns, and offered advice to help her avoid these stressful situations.

Darcey & Stacey viewers weighed in on Darcey Silva’s meltdowns

The Instagram post captured Darcey’s emotional outburst from beginning to end, including her tears and exaggerated body language.

The caption for the epic post was, “Darcey’s 10000 meltdown.”

Followers who saw the post gave their opinions on Darcey’s long-standing tendency to have these emotional outbursts.

One onlooker said, “Lord. Darcey needs to take an extended break from dating. Her man picker is busted.”

While another gave the advice, “Darcy needs to lay off the booze and learn how to be happy with herself. Shes relying on a man to make her happy and that won’t happen until she’s happy within herself.”

One person commented on how hard it is for viewers to watch her be so unhappy. They said, “It is sad to see how the woman destroys herself and unfortunately does not open her eyes.”

Another person made the correlation between this meltdown and her previous ones with her exes. They remarked, “Same lines she screamed at Jesse and Tom. Get a new line darce.”

Someone else added to that sentiment by saying, “Is it really a Darcey relationship if she doesn’t say ‘You never loved me you LIAR!!! Get out of MY LIFE’.”

Viewers weighed in on Darcey’s meltdowns. Pic credit: @truecrime_jankie/Instagram

How many more meltdowns will Darcey Silva have this season over Georgi Rusev?

Darcey still has to confront Georgi with this newfound gossip which will most likely result in another breakdown.

Darcey also tends to create her own problems and sends herself into a tailspin over them, so it’s entirely possible that Georgi will try and be chill and give Darcey everything she wants, but it won’t be enough for her.

Darcey & Stacey viewers will have to keep watching to find out what other craziness will come from Darcey this season.

New episodes of Darcey & Stacey air on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.