The Voice’s new mentor Sheryl Crow turned down coaching role in Season 1

Sheryl Crow was recently named as a mega mentor for Season 27 of The Voice as the competition heads into Playoffs.

However, the nine-time Grammy Award winner was asked to be a coach on the show years ago and turned down the role.

Sheryl dropped that nugget during a recent interview, explaining why she rejected the offer.

We’ll see a lot of the 63-year-old over the next few weeks as the competition heads into overdrive.

She will work alongside coaches Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé to prepare their contestants for another grueling round.

Another megastar singer was picked to help Team Adam and Team Legend, but we’ll get to that in just a bit.

Meanwhile, 20 contestants have made it through three stages of the competition—Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, and Knockouts—but only eight will make it to the Live Show.

Sheryl Crow turned down a role as a coach on The Voice

Sheryl is no stranger to The Voice, as she was a mentor in Season 4, but that wasn’t her first introduction to the show.

During a chat with PEOPLE, the new mega mentor confessed she was asked to serve as a coach in Season 1.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member explained that the timing wasn’t right, noting that her son Levi was still very young and she didn’t want to uproot her family.

“He [son Levi] was about 2 years old, and I didn’t want to move back to L.A., and so I didn’t do it,” Sheryl confessed.

She continued, “I have not really entertained it since then because we have a busy life here and normalcy is really lovely.”

Sheryl and LeAnn Rimes are Season 27’s mega mentors

Sheryl and singer LeAnn Rimes were recently announced as mega mentors for the contestants heading into Playoffs, starting Monday, April 28.

Sheryl will mentor the performers on Team Kelsea and Team Bublé, and LeAnn will work alongside Team Levine and Team Legend.

The press release from NBCUniversal notes that “Crow and Rimes bring their distinct vocals, creative edge, and deep industry experience to guide the artists into their most high-stakes performances yet.”

Sheryl opened up about her time on The Voice, telling the media outlet, “I loved mentoring. It was a blast, and I absolutely adore [The Voice coach] Kelsea [Ballerini].”

Coaches Kelsea, Adam, Michael, and John are going into the Playoffs with five artists per team.

At the end of the Playoffs, each coach will have to choose two contestants from their team to advance to the Live Shows.

The Voice airs on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.