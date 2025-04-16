Check out The Voice artists who made it to Playoffs

The Voice Season 27 is heating up, and now that the Knockouts are over, it’s time for the budding artists to rev things into high gear.

Over the past few weeks, the performers, with the help of their superstar coaches, took the stage as they competed against each other for a spot in the Playoffs.

The Season 27 coaches, Adam Levine, Michael Buble, Kelsea Ballerini, and John Legend, had the difficult task of choosing a winner from each round.

The foursome sent home some great talents as they narrowed the list to the 20 best performers.

Now they’re ready for the Playoffs, and The Voice fans are already picking their winner from the bunch.

We’ll have to wait and see how that plays out when the time comes, but we’re in for a wild ride no matter what happens.

Let’s check out the 20 talented artists who made it through three stages of the competition so far.

Check out Team Adam and Team Kelsea’s top picks

This is Kelsea Ballerini’s first season as a coach on The Voice, but one would never guess.

It wasn’t easy for the newbie to send anyone home from her team, but she eventually narrowed down her list, keeping country heartthrob Jaelen Johnston, Alanna Lynise, and Darius J.

The last two are Tinika Wyatt and Iris Herrera — who impressed all three judges during auditions, but Iris had no doubts she wanted to join Team Kelsea.

Returning coach Adam Levine also closed out the Knockouts with a solid team.

Kolby Cordell, Conor James, Britton Moore, Ethan Eckenroad, and Lucia Flores-Wiseman are ready to make Team Adam proud in the Playoffs.

Conor shared his excitement on social media about making it to the Playoffs, writing, “TOP 20 on @nbcthevoice it’s rly happening 😭😭.”

Team Buble and Team Legend are ready for the Playoffs

Michael Buble is betting on another historic win after taking home the title during his first season as a coach.

So far, he has a good chance with five talented performers on his team, including Adam David and Jadyn Cree.

Kaiya Hamilton, Barry Jean Fontenot, and Angie Rey, whom he stole from Team Kelsea earlier in the season, round out the team.

Team Legend also stacks up against the others, making it hard to predict who the frontrunners will be.

The team includes Ari Camille, despite a brief stint on Team Adam Renzo, Olivia Kuper Harris, Bryson Battle, and BD.ii.

Renzo posted snaps from the Knockout rounds, where he went head-to-head with Nell Simmons and secured his spot in the top 20.

The Voice airs on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.