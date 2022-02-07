The Voice’s Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton working on remaking classic song

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Kelly Clarkson is working on remaking one of the most iconic songs in Dolly Parton’s music library.

The best news for Kelly is that she will record it with Dolly herself, as the two plan on making a duet version of 9 to 5.

Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton recording 9 to 5 cover

Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton are working on recording a duet version of Dolly’s classic hit song 9 to 5.

The duet will be part of a new documentary called Still Working 9 to 5, which is about the 1980 movie of the same name that starred Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Lili Tomlin, and Dabney Coleman.

The Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton song will initially be exclusive to the documentary itself, but they will release it as a single in the spring.

The documentary will premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March. The dates fans can see it at SXSW are March 13, twice on March 14, and finally on March 18.

“NEW 9 to 5 duet with Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson EXCLUSIVE for our film. (It will be officially released as a single sometime in the spring) So as of now, it can only be heard in the film by our SXSW screening audiences!,” was the message on an official post on the documentary’s official Facebook page.

It also included a trailer, which can be seen here.

Still Working 9 to 5 - Official Documentary Starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin

What is next for Kelly Clarkson?

Recording Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 with the original artist had to be a huge deal for Kelly Clarkson. She has a history with the song, even using it to promote her daytime talk show.

However, it seems that Kelly is tiring a bit of the Hollywood life and is looking to get away from the spotlight somewhat.

She has been looking at moving out of Los Angeles, with sources saying she has never liked living there.

Kelly also made comments recently about making some major changes this year to free up more time to spend with her kids.

While some fans feared she might be leaving The Voice, there are no signs that this is true right now. The only change expected at this time is for Ariana Grande to leave the show, with Jennifer Lopez rumored to be replacing her.

The Voice is on hiatus. The reality singing competition should return to NBC in late 2022.