The Voice’s Ariana Grande says she is a ‘stage mom’ for her team of singers

Team Ariana Grande on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Ariana Grande is in her first season as a coach on The Voice.

There are a lot of people who feel Ariana has a huge advantage this season thanks to her massive fanbase.

Kelly Clarkson has said that there has never been a judge like Ariana and John Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen has even said her husband has no chance against her this season.

Now, Ariana is talking about her coaching style on The Voice.

Ariana Grande said she is a ‘stage mom’ on The Voice

Ariana Grande appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and they talked about her role on The Voice this season.

Fallon asked Ariana if she is enjoying her experience on the show so far.

Honestly, it looks like she is happy with her singers, but she also seems tortured when she sends someone home, and she seems on the verge of tears when she has to cut someone.

However, that doesn’t get in her way of enjoying the show.

“I’m loving it so much,” Ariana said. “I love everybody on set. I love the coaches. I love my contestants. They are so talented. I believe in them so much.”

Ariana then mentioned that this is the starting point for a lot of musicians’ careers.

“We want them to win, of course,” Ariana said. “But just the fact that this is here and the world gets to fall in love with them and to be a part of it is so special.”

Jimmy Fallon said she has been such a good coach so far, which Ariana thanked him for.

“I’m so excited,” Ariana said. “I’m their stage mother.”

She also said they have a group chat and they all talk while the show is airing live.

“I have to watch,” Ariana said about her excitement of seeing their performances again.

Ariana Grande this week on The Voice

It is time for the live shows to start. The teams are in place. The Battle rounds and Knockouts, which were all pre-recorded, have finished.

Now is when fans can start to vote for their favorites, and Ariana has a solid team lineup up for the upcoming rounds.

The singers that Ariana Grande has coming into the next round of the playoffs include Jim & Sasha Allen, Bella DeNapoli, Holly Forbes, Ryleigh Plank, and Raquel Trinidad.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.