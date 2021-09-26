Chrissy Teigen talks Ariana Grande working with John Legend on The Voice

Ariana Grande and John Legend on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Chrissy Teigen is not only an extremely popular model, but she is also the wife of The Voice’s John Legend.

Teigen has recently reacted to pop diva Ariana Grande joining The Voice and working alongside John Legend at the coach’s chairs.

Chrissy said that her husband working with Grande was “awkward.”

The good news is that this comment is not malicious, but given with pure love.

Chrissy Teigen talks Ariana Grade on The Voice

Chrissy Teigen is an extremely popular model and is pop star John Legend’s wife. However, she is also a proud reality TV superfan.

While she loves dating reality shows, she also has time to chat about her husband’s musical competition show.

One thing that fans can look to on The Voice is the coaches snipping at each other while trying to choose their teams. When it comes to Ariana Grande and John Legend, there almost seems to be a kinship.

Chrissy Teigen revealed why that is, calling it “awkward.”

In an Instagram Story, Teigen said that “Today is a bit of a funny day because it’s the premiere of The Voice, and John absolutely knows that this house only listens to Ariana Grande.”

Teigen laughed and finished, saying, “Imagine how awkward it is for John to live in this Ariana Grande household… and have to be him.”

As for Ariana, she posted her feelings after the first week of The Voice’s blind auditions aired.

“that’s a wrap on week one !!!!! i hope you’ve enjoyed our first two episodes @NBCTheVoice. a warm warm welcome to my incredible #TeamAriana members.”

“I adore these humans beyond measure and cannot wait for next week @nbcthevoice. i ….. love this show and these souls and i…. just can’t wait for it all. see you monday!”

Ariana vs Legend on The Voice

This season on The Voice, it seems that the competitors are split between the four judges evenly.

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton have been fighting for country singers while John Legend and Ariana Grande have been battling for more pop and R&B singers.

It almost seems the audience has no idea where some singers are going when it comes to Legend and Ariana. Both coaches have similar skills when it comes to helping singers develop their styles.

While Blake Shelton has won a lot, don’t count out Legend or Ariana because it looks like they might bring out the best of each other.

The Voice airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on NBC.