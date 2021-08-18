Ariana Grande chooses Kristin Chenoweth as her battle advisor on The Voice

Ariana Grande and Kristin Chenoweth on The Voice. Pic credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Ariana Grande has made her decision on her battle advisor for the new season of The Voice — Kristin Chenoweth.

Grande made the announcement on Instagram and here is what you need to know.

Ariana Grande chooses Kristin Chenoweth for The Voice

Ariana Grande, who joined The Voice as Nick Jonas’ replacement for Season 21, took to Instagram and announced her choice for her battle advisor.

Each of the coaches chose their battle advisors and Ariana chose Broadway star, Kristin Chenoweth.

“I’m so excited for everyone to meet my battle advisor and dear friend, Kristin Chenoweth,” Grande said. “I don’t have words. You have no idea, she’s so incredible. And I’m so grateful and I love you so much.”

Ariana also posted a tribute on her Instagram post.

“i am screaming,” she wrote. “i am honored to announce that my battle advisor for @nbcthevoice is the absolute queen of vocals, of funny, of technique, of kindness, of brilliance and of my heart, the one and only @kchenoweth !!!!”

“i cannot tell you how thankful i am to have shared this with her and to have been able to ‘teach’ with someone i have learned the absolute most from. my heart is in shambles. we had the most fun. i love my team. i love my Cheno.”

Who is Kristin Chenoweth?

Kristin Chenoweth is an Oklahoma-born singer/actress who has seen success on TV, in movies, and on the stage.

For TV fans, she starred in The West Wing as Annabeth Schott and on Pushing Daisies as Olive Snook. She won an Emmy Award for the latter role.

Her biggest success came on Broadway.

In 1999, she won a Tony Award for her role as Sally Brown in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. She also received Tony nominations for her role in Wicked as Glinda the Good Witch and won another Tony for her role as Lily Garland in On the Twentieth Century.

Chenoweth also has seven albums, the last five hitting the Top 100 on the U.S. albums chart and 2016’s The Art of Elegance hitting No. 1 on the U.S. Jazz chart.

You can follow Kristin Chenoweth on Instagram at @kchenoweth.

In response to the casting, she wrote: “My baby girl 💖 To say that it’s an honor to be asked by @arianagrande to be her team’s Battle Advisor is QUITE the understatement… y’all, her team is BEYOND talented. I can’t wait for the world to meet them.”

The Voice Season 21 premieres on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8/7c on NBC.