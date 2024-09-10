The Voice Season 26 premiere date, coaches, schedule, and everything else we know

It’s that time of year again when fall TV kicks off and our favorite shows, like The Voice, finally return.

The Voice Season 26 is almost here, and the show’s bringing a whole new dynamic to the season.

We know that the coaches in the big red chairs are always changing.

That’s the case for the next season of The Voice, with some exciting newcomers and returning coaches occupying the iconic chairs.

After all, the show has to do something to keep things fresh following so many seasons of the hit singing competition show.

Subscribe to our Competition Shows newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s take a look at what we know about the upcoming season of The Voice.

The Voice Season 26 premiere date and coaches

Season 26 of The Voice premieres on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC. The premiere will be two hours long to get to know the coaches and kick off blind auctions.

Speaking of the coaches, country legend Reba McEntire will return for her third season on The Voice. Gwen Stefani is also back for her eighth season on the reality TV show.

This will be the second time that Gwen and Reba have been coaches together.

Reba and Gwen are welcoming two first-time coaches to The Voice Season 26, Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble. We can’t wait to see this dynamic and foursome in action.

The official Instagram account for The Voice gave fans a glimpse of that dynamic, with a behind-the-scenes look at Gwen and Reba meeting Michael and Snoop for the first time.

What is The Voice Season 26 schedule?

Over the years, The Voice has perfected its schedule to keep the singing competition moving right along each season. However, the formula will change just a bit for the fall for a good reason.

The first two weeks of The Voice Season 26 will only have episodes on Monday night because of the Vice Presidential debate between Tim Waltz and JD Vance on Tuesday, October 1.

After that, The Voice will resume its normal Monday and Tuesday back-to-back episode schedule, with the first Tuesday night episode airing on October 8. The Blind Audition portion is expected to last until mid-October, and a winner will be announced in late November.

Those who miss The Voice on its regular nights can catch them on Peacock on the next day.

Who’s ready for another exciting season of The Voice with new coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble?

The Voice Season 26 premieres on Monday, October 23, at 8/7c on NBC.