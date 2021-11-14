The Voice: Blake Shelton seemingly shades ex-wife Miranda Lambert on the show

Blake Shelton on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert seemed like the perfect couple when they were married and living on their ranch in Oklahoma.

However, things were not as it seemed and The Voice host divorced his wife after just four years of marriage.

While it seemed perfect, the two grew apart and after their split, Miranda released a music video that fans thought threw shade at Blake, and now it seems he just threw some back on The Voice.

Black Shelton talks failed relationships on The Voice

On The Voice, country singer Lana Scott was performing.

This is Blake’s main country star this season and she performed Taylor Swift’s song Wildest Dreams.

Scott said after singing it that she connected with the song because she was newly single. She said that not all love stories have happy endings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Blake Shelton then agreed with Lana Scott’s assessment.

“I’ve had those relationships that seemed like they would work on paper, too,” Shelton said. “And they end up not working at all.”

Blake and Miranda started dating in 2006, got married in 2011, and then divorced in 2015.

With her side band Pistol Annies, Miranda released a song called “Got My Name Changed Back,” which seemed to be about her divorce from Blake.

There was also what looked like massive shade thrown in the Miranda Lambert and Elle King music video for Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home.)

Finally, there was the ACM Awards in 2019 where Miranda Lambert changed the words in Little Red Wagon from “I live in Oklahoma” to “I got the hell out of Oklahoma.”

“I got the hell out of Oklahoma”



Okay, we see you Miranda 🔥 #ACMAwards pic.twitter.com/xLThHxZk0r — jamie (@jamiejosephine6) April 8, 2019

Blake Shelton praises his love of Gwen Stefani

While Blake Shelton said that not all relationships that should work would, he seems to be in his own dream marriage now.

This is with Gwen Stefani, who Blake wrote a special song for when he married her.

Blake Shelton’s We Can Reach The Stars hit on November 4 and fans fell in love with the song that Blake wrote in which he described his love for Gwen Stefani.

The lyrics, in part, say, “And I know we can reach the stars, That’s how far my love will go for you, I know we can reach the stars, You’ve already hung the moon.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married on July 3, 2021. They started dating late in 2015 after Blake divorced Miranda.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.