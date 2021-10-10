The Voice Battle Rounds begin: Here is who the battle advisors are

The Voice coaches for 2021. Pic credit: NBC

This week, The Voice starts its Battle Rounds begin. This means it is time for the coaches to work with their singers.

The coaches will also have their own battle advisors working with them.

Here is who each coach has as a battle advisor this season on The Voice.

Kelly Clarkson – Jason Aldean

Kelly Clarkson has a solid team on The Voice in place and one of the biggest previews this week has two of her charges going head to head.

Her battle adviser for the Battle Rounds is country singer Jason Aldean.

Aldean has seen a lot of success, with nine albums and 35 singles.

He has an album certified quadruple-platinum with My Kinda Party, a double-platinum album with Night Train. Five of his other albums are at least certified platinum.

Aldean also has 23 number one singles over his career.

His last album arrived in 2019, and while it reached second on the country music charts, it was the lowest-selling album of his career.

Ariana Grande – Kristin Chenoweth

Ariana Grande is the latest coach on The Voice, so Team Ariana has an uphill battle as she learns how to navigate the competition.

The good news is that she has a massively talented battle advisor. Grande has chosen Kristin Chenoweth as her battle advisor.

Chenoweth is an actress (West Wing, Glee, Pushing Daisies), Broadway star (Wicked, On the Twentieth Century), and musical recording artist. She has eight studio albums, her most recent coming in 2019 with For the Girls, which hit 68th on the Billboard charts.

John Legend – Camila Cabello

John Legend picked out a big name for his battle advisor, arguably the most current star out of all the advisors.

Team Legend will enter the Battle Rounds with Camila Cabello as the battle adviser.

Cabello, 24, just made headlines thanks to her starring role in the 2021 movie Cinderella. However, her main claim to fame is her music.

Cabello’s debut album was a number one hit on the Billboard 200 and its lead single Havana was the best-selling single of 2018. She has won two Latin Grammy Awards, five AMA Awards, and one Billboard award.

Blake Shelton – Dierks Bentley

Blake Shelton has been the longest-running coach on The Voice and has won numerous times.

He brought in a similar star to be his battle adviser with Dierks Bentley joining Team Blake.

Dierks Bentley has released nine studio albums over his career with 25 singles, 17 of them hitting number one. He has two platinum albums and five that hit gold.

His most recent album arrived in 2018 with The Mountain.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.