The Traitors Season 2: Is Below Deck alum Kate Chastain making an appearance?

The Traitors Season 2 is coming soon, and fans can’t help but wonder if fan favorite Kate Chastain will be back.

Kate made a splash on The Traitors Season 1 when her goal became to get murdered so she could go home.

It was her first reality competition series – vastly different from her time on Below Deck.

In true Kate fashion, she did not disappoint with her sass or brutal honesty.

Season 2 of The Traitors hits Peacock airwaves in the New Year, but Kate isn’t part of the official cast.

However, that doesn’t stop Below Deck fans from being convinced she won’t have a guest stint on The Traitors. Let’s see what we know.

Is Below Deck alum Kate Chastain making an appearance on The Traitors Season 2?

Unfortunately, all signs point to Kate not stopping by the new season of The Traitors. The Peacock show was filmed in the summer in Scotland right after Kate welcomed her first child, Sullivan.

Since Kate was a new mom, the odds of her heading to Scotland for a brief appearance are slim to none. Although she could very well pop up via Zoom or a video with a message for the new group of The Traitors cast.

Kate has yet to mention anything about a return to The Traitors, but she will no doubt have thoughts on it when Season 2 premieres on Peacock on Friday, January 12.

Unlike Season 1 of the show, Season 2 won’t drop all at once. As Monsters and Critics reported, the next season will be released in installments.

While Kate isn’t back on The Traitors, several Bravo stars are headed to the reality TV show.

Which Bravo stars are appearing on The Traitors Season 2?

The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen and her boyfriend Marcus Jordan have signed on for Season 2.

They are joined by Phaedra Parks and Shereé Whitfield from RHOA, and The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge. Shahs of Sunset’s Mercedes “MJ” Javid rounds out the Bravo group.

Instead of having celebrities and non-celebrities, Season 2 of The Traitors has a bigger cast filled with reality TV stars. To see the full cast list, click here.

Kate Chastain will forever be cemented in The Traitor’s history because of her anti-hero attitude and how hard she worked to get sent home.

Will there be a Season 2 cast member that tops Kate’s appearance on the show? Be sure to tune in to find out!

Below Deck Season 11 premieres on Monday, February 5 at 9/8c. The Traitors Season 2 premieres on Friday, January 12, on Peacock.