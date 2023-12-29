Biggest Below Deck bombshells of 2023

It’s been quite the year for the Below Deck franchise, with several bombshells that still have fans talking.

The OG Below Deck had a milestone year airing its 10th season.

However, for the first time in years, a Below Deck reunion did not happen much to the dismay of fans.

In fact, the only Below Deck show to have a reunion in 2023 was Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4, and it was a two-parter.

The lack of reunions has become one hot topic in the Below Deck universe, but it wasn’t the biggest bombshell of the year.

Let’s take a look at the biggest shockers in the Below Deck family in 2023, and no, we aren’t talking about returning crew members that cause fan outrage.

Below Deck and Below Deck Med bombshells

Season 10 of Below Deck featured Captain Sandy Yawn stepping in to help Captain Lee Rosbch amid his health crisis.

Off-screen, these two ended up in a heated feud when Captain Lee expressed frustration over Captain Sandy not telling him before she fired Camille Lamb. Despite appearing at BravoCon on a panel together, the rift between the two captains has only worsened.

Earlier this year, rumors that Captain Kerry Titheradge was talking over the OG show were running wild. In the spring, Captain Lee revealed he was not asked back to do the show that he helped launch.

At BravoCon, the Below Deck Season 11 first look revealed Captain Kerry will be at the helm.

When Below Deck Med Season 8 kicked off, it featured a first for the Below Deck franchise. Bosun Ruan Irving had forged yachting documents leading to his exit barely a day into the season.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Down Under shockers

The two newest Below Deck spin-offs have one thing in common this year. They each dealt with sexual misconduct allegations.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 had two episodes focused on bosun Luke Jones and stew Laura Bileskalne.

Luke Jones nearly sexually assaulted passed-out stew Margot Sisson. Thanks to the quick thing of chief stew Aesha Scott and production, Luke was removed from the yacht by Captain Jason Chambers and later fired.

Stew Laura Bileskalne kept acting inappropriately with deckhand Adam Kodra and was removed from his bunk by production after she climbed on top of a passed-out Adam. Later, Laura defended Luke’s actions with Margot to her, leading Captain Jason to fire Laura for her behavior with Margot and Adam.

In August, Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King was accused of sexual assault by a production team member. Gary has maintained his innocence, but the first mate was removed from BravoCon after the allegations. The accusations came right after Gary had wrapped filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5.

That wasn’t the only scandal Gary was involved in, as Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 found him dropping the truth bomb that he had sex with Daisy Kelliher. The news came amid Daisy’s romance with Colin MacRae, resulting in a love triangle with the fan favorites that has forever changed their friendships.

Colin and Daisy’s turbulent romance was also a bombshell they both dropped at the Season 4 reunion show. He called her toxic, and she accused him of cheating with his new girlfriend.

Gary, Daisy, and Colin have been pivotal in Below Deck Sailing Yacht since they helped revamp the series in Season 2. The fallout of allegations against Gary and their fractured friendship has fans wondering if it’s the end of the three musketeers on the show.

Below Deck had plenty of bombshells in 2023, and fans can expect more in 2024 with significant changes coming to the franchise.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck, Below Deck Down Under, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht are currently on hiatus on Bravo.