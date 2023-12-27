Kate Chastain, Anastasia Surmava, and more Below Deck stars who welcomed babies in 2023

There was a Below Deck baby boom in 2023, with a few fan favorites becoming parents for the first time.

Below Deck has seen a surge in babies born to alums who got their claim to fame from the show.

Hannah Ferrier kicked off the baby boom in 2020 when the Below Deck Med alum welcomed her daughter Ava.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alums Alli Dore and Dani Soares became moms in 2021. Below Deck Med alum Tiffany Copeland had her first child in 2021, and Jessica More followed in 2022.

In 2023, though, there was something in the Below Deck water because the family grew even more.

Let’s take a look at the Below Deck stars who welcomed babies this year.

Below Deck stars who welcomed babies in 2023

Kate Chastain made headlines in May when she welcomed her son Sullivan Cay Chastain. The Below Deck alum happily gave fans updates while pregnant and has since shown off her baby boy on social media.

Below Deck Med alum, Anastasia Surmava and her husband, Will Higginson, became first-time parents in March. They are the proud parents of daughter Arabella Higginson.

Chef Mathew Shea from Below Deck Med Season 6 and his lady love, Joey Adams, welcomed their son, Noah Marcel Shea, in March also. Mathew recently gushed over spending his first holiday as a dad with his little family.

Below Deck Adventure star Faye Clarke dropped a bomb on fans earlier this month, revealing she gave birth to a baby girl. Faye kept her pregnancy a secret the whole time but has since shared photos of her daughter Brianna Maddox Mae Clarke.

Those are the babies Below Deck stars welcomed in 2023, but one former yachtie is gearing up for parenthood in the New Year.

Below Deck baby on board for 2024

Julia d’Albert from Below Deck Med is anxiously awaiting the birth of her first child. The brunette beauty is just a couple of weeks away from her due date.

In early 2024, Julia will welcome a boy with her husband, Matty Johnson. Julia recently admitted their son is their rainbow baby after she suffered a couple of miscarriages.

“I can’t even believe I’m here celebrating the imminent arrival of our rainbow baby boy 🌈👶🏻” she wrote in an IG post that showed a video of her baby shower.

Congrats go out to all the new Below Deck parents. The family certainly has expanded over the past couple of years.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Below Deck Down Under are currently on hiatus on Bravo.