The Traitors first look teaser: See Below Deck alum Kate Chastain in new show

Kate has left Below Deck behind for a new competition show. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck fans can finally get a glimpse of Kate Chastain in her new show, The Traitors, thanks to a first-look teaser.

Last month it was revealed that Kate was among several reality TV stars to appear in the Peacock show The Traitors, based on the popular Dutch series of the same name.

Instead of serving charter guests and clashing with crew members, Kate will be playing a game to win a cash prize of up to $250,000.

Kate and the rest of the group will compete in various competitions, think The Challenge style, to help them bring home the money.

However, in true reality television fashion, there’s a twist.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Three of the players are there to sabotage the rest of the group and steal the money all for themselves.

A week out from The Traitors dropping on Peacock, the streaming service has released a first look at the new show.

Watch Below Deck alum Kate Chastain in The Traitors first look teaser

The preview footage gives off murder mystery and the game of Clue vibes with its castle setting and creepy music. Host Alan Cumming makes it clear to the contestants that this game is all about deception and betrayal.

“You will need the strength of a liar and the stealth of a fox,” Alan shares before he later continues by saying, “In this game, the person sitting next to you may smile and smile and be a villain.”

It doesn’t take long for accusations to start flying as tempers flare and true colors come out. The quest to not just win the money but reveal who are the traitors takes over the teaser with several tense moments.

There’s also a glimpse of some of the jaw-dropping challenges the players will face. One of which has the contestants being buried alive in a terrifying task.

Kate brings her snarky wit and ‘don’t mess with me’ style to the game. The former yachtie wastes no time doing her part to stay in the game and expose the traitors but is she one of the three villains doing the sabotaging?

Below Deck fans will have to tune in on January 12 when The Traitor drops to find out the answer to that question.

Here are the other reality TV stars on The Traitors

As mentioned above, Kate will be competing against several other famous faces from the reality television world. While a total of 20 players will be locked in the cast for The Traitors, only 10 of them will look familiar to viewers.

Joining Kate on the Traitors are The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville, Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly from Big Brother, former The Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. Cirie Fields and Stephanie LaGrossa from Survivor, Summer House’s Kyle Cook, Reza Farahan of Shahs of Sunset fame and Olympian, Ryan Lochte.

Who’s going to be watching Kate Chastain on her new show?

The Traitors premieres on Thursday, January 12 on Peacock. Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.