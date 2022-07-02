The real reason Simon Cowell is wearing the wrist brace on America’s Got Talent

Simon Cowell from America’s Got Talent. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Simon Cowell is back for the new season of America’s Got Talent, and he has been very gracious in his interactions with this season’s contestants.

However, many fans have noticed that he is wearing a wrist brace on the show.

There have been hints at the real reason Simon Cowell is wearing the wrist brace, such as when Howie Mandell made a joke about him riding bikes, but it hasn’t been officially explained on the show.

Here is why Simon has that wrist brace on.

Why is Simon Cowell wearing a wrist brace on America’s Got Talent?

The real reason Simon Cowell is wearing the wrist brace is that he was in an accident earlier this year.

Simon, 62, was wearing the brace on America’s Got Talent: Extreme earlier this year. At that time, he was wearing a purple arm cast.

He was riding his electric bike and wrecked it in January. This was actually his second serious e-bike crash. He previously broke his back after falling from his e-bike in 2020.

On America’s Got Talent, the big purple arm cast is gone and is replaced with the wrist brace.

“I” m fine,” he told Access Hollywood. “It was a stupid accident. It was just annoying mainly because I couldn’t ride my bike.”

Despite breaking his back in 2020 by falling off the bike and then breaking his arm this year, he is already back on the e-bike again. Nothing can stop him.

“For six weeks, I [was] walking, and walking is the most boring thing on the planet. It’s dreadful,” Simon said. “I can’t bear it…cycling, you can go anywhere. I feel better because of that. I’ve been exercising again and feel good again.”

When it comes to the recent injury, he said it was a really bad one.

“I broke [my arm] pretty bad; however, it’s healed,” he said. “I didn’t have to have an operation. I was lucky, ’cause I nearly snapped the ligament. If you snap ligaments, then that’s bad.”

Simon Cowell says this might be the best season of America’s Got Talent yet

Some fans remember the old Simon Cowell from American Idol – the one who was quick to insult any singer because he wanted to let them know not to waste their time in the industry.

He is a lot kinder now than he used to be, and he often gives encouragement easier.

However, during the auditions, Simon said that he was miserable because so many of the people auditioning were terrible. The good news was the fact he waited it out, and things really picked up.

“Everybody kept saying, ‘No, no, no, I promise you, There is much better to come,'” Simon said. “And I thought, ‘Maybe we’re just out of sync this year.’ And then by day three, it all turned. It just went great.”

When all was said and done, Simon said that the editing could make this the best season of America’s Got Talent ever.

“Once the show is edited, I think the [season] could be better than last year,” Simon concluded. “And that’s my thing, I like to get better each year.”

America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.