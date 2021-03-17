The real reason RHONJ star Dolores Catania wore a wedding dress in a new photo

Dolores Catania shocked fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey after she appeared in an Instagram video wearing a wedding gown. Pic credit: Bravo/Rodolfo Martinez

Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey were shocked when they saw Dolores Catania wearing a wedding dress in a new Instagram upload.

The stunning 50-year-old looked breathtaking in a seaside video where she discussed why she donned the gown.

“It’s just a master class. It’s a modeling session,” she explained.

“You never know. Never say never,” she added of the possibility of walking down the aisle.

The form-fitting gown featured a satin bodice with a rhinestone embellished top. Small shoulder pads gave the dress structure and a unique style detail. It had a high neckline and long illusion sleeves.

The bottom of the dress had a slim-fitting skirt. It featured a design that mimicked the beadwork of its stop. Attached to Dolores’ waist was a detachable drain that featured heavy beadwork and trailed several feet behind her.

Dolores’ hair was fashioned into long, romantic waves. Its length was placed over her left shoulder.

Dolores looked every inch a beautiful bride

Dolores revealed that the gorgeous gown came from a New Jersey bridal boutique named Memories Bridal by Reema.

The outfit was accessorized with standout drop earrings, a design by Jennifer Aydin’s brother. They were secured to her earlobes by one large pearl and cascaded down to her shoulders with smaller pearl embellishments.

During the video, Dolores claimed she had not even seen what she looked like yet, and was shocked when someone showed her a photograph. She exclaimed, “Oh wow,” at her image.

The reality star joked that underneath her ultra-glam outfit she wore sneakers and fuzzy socks during the dockside shoot in Toms River, New Jersey, a town close to Seaside Heights. The nighttime photoshoot was chilly as evidenced by her assistants, who wore heavy jackets.

At the end of the three minute clip, Dolores exclaimed, “I love New Jersey.”

Fans weighed in on her glam look

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMA1_TeJywU/

Fans of the series could not believe how breathtaking Dolores appeared. They shared their complimentary remarks in the comments section of the upload.

“That wedding dress is everything, just wow,” wrote one fan.

“OMG this is beyond stunning!” exclaimed a second follower.

“That hair is ART and so is that FACE …..holy heck…YOU are ART just beautiful,” penned a third Instagram user of Dolores’ high fashion look.

“That’s my number 1!!! the hottest housewife! go Dolores Catania, stunning!!!!” remarked a fourth fan.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesday at 8/7c on Bravo.