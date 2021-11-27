The real reason Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev hasn’t married Nikki Bella yet

Former WWE superstar Nikki Bella appeared as a contestant in the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars and was partnered with Artem Chigvintsev.

The duo was eliminated in Week 7. However, while they left the show that night, their lives together were first starting.

Three months after her elimination from Dancing with the Stars, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev announced they were dating. One year after they started dating, the two announced they were getting married.

That was in January 2020, and the couple has not gotten married yet.

There is a good reason why.

The real reason Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev haven’t gotten married

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev announced their wedding plans on January 3, 2020, although they had been engaged since November 2019.

On January 29, 2020, Nikki announced she was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

She announced the pregnancy at the same time that her twin sister Brie Bella did and their babies were due just weeks apart.

Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev was born on July 31, 2020.

The wedding looked like it was going to happen in November 2021, but it has been postponed. Nikki revealed why they are not getting married yet, and why it might be another year before they tie the knot.

“The one promise I made [Artem] before we can plan is that his parents can attend,” Nikki told Entertainment Tonight. “And with where the world’s at right now, and trying to get two Russian parents into the country, it’s almost impossible. So the day I can get two visas is the day we will set our date and say, ‘I do.'”

She even has a similar plan to when she talked about her wedding last year.

“I think last year I said Thanksgiving, right? And I want to say next Thanksgiving,” Nikki revealed. “I can’t believe it’s been a year, but I really do want to get married. I mean, selfishly, I just want to have that, like, one big day about me. I can’t wait for that and to wear that dress, but I do want to marry Artem.”

Will Nikki and Artem have another child?

The one thing that drove Nikki Bell and John Cena apart was the fact that Nikki wanted to be a mother and Cena didn’t want children.

Now that Nikki has a child with Artem, she is considering another one in the near future.

However, they are on a ticking clock.

“This is what I told Artem,” Nikki explained. “‘At 39, if I’m happy where I’m at in life, and with you and you’re still in my life, I possibly will get pregnant, and let’s try to have that baby before 40. But hey, if not, I’m sorry, she is closed.'”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. Season 31 should return late in 2022.