Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
Recaps

The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap: Reunion Part 3


RHOP star Candiace Dillard is joined by her husband Chris Dillard on part three of RHOP reunion
RHOP star Candiace Dillard is joined by her husband Chris Bassett on part three of RHOP reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Part Three of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion aired Sunday night and continued where Part Two of the reunion left off. Candiace had walked off the set as Monique answered Andy Cohn’s questions.

Candiace complained that she couldn’t take “the lies,” as Monique talked with Andy. Candiace’s husband, Chris Bassett, tried to calm her down as she cried that Monique’s lies “almost took me the f**k out here!”

Monique apologized to Candiace

Monique eventually gave Candiace a heart-felt apology that was rejected by Candiace because a year had passed since the altercation. She also noted Drag Queens, a song written by Monique, bragging about the fight.

Candiace admitted that her provocative comments contributed to the physical altercation between herself and Monique. “Yes, me being a smart-ass and talking contributed to what happened, but it should not have,” said Candiace.

“Over what? Over what? I could see if, ya know, I’m sleepin’ with ya husband or I stole your money, but nothin’ I’ve ever done or said to you warranted that,” she added.

“You were doin’ snake stuff behind my back, Candiace. Don’t sit here and try to act like you’re so innocent,” replied Monique.

When Candiace asked Karen Huger if she tried to get Candiace fired by telling Bravo that she felt threatened by Candiace, Karen replied, “You told me to burn and go to internal hell.”

“Yes I did,” exclaimed Candiace. “Because you were doing was evil!”

The Real Husbands of Potomac

Real Housewives of Potomac husbands Eddie Osefo, Chris Bassett, Ray Huger and Chris Samuels joined the ladies with Andy. Gizelle Bryant told Andy that her ex-husband and boyfriend, Jamal Bryant, was absent because he was lecturing.

“I wish he was lecturing all of us,” said Andy. Robyn Dixon told Andy that her husband, Juan Dixon, was at basketball practice and Andy noted that Michael Darby was at a wedding.

Robyn told Andy that her hat business was doing well. She also noted that the hat Karen dropped on the floor during the RHOP confessional was one of her slowest-selling hats.

Karen Huger Karen Rhop GIF from Karenhuger GIFs

Chris Samuels declared his love for Monique as the couple embraced and prayed over Monique’s struggles this season while the ladies awkwardly awaited. Afterward, Chris said to Candiace, “Hurt people hurt people. Go get some help.”

via GIPHY

Candiace’s husband, Chris Bassett, said that he was open to a reconciliation with Monique’s husband depending on his wife’s healing process.

Ray spontaneously announced that he wanted to renew his wedding vows with Karen on the couple’s 25th anniversary. The episode ended with the ladies doing Karen’s imitation of Wendy Osefo slithering down the stairs.

Real Housewives GIF from Real GIFs

The Real Housewives of  Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Niko Mann
Latest posts by Niko Mann (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments