The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap: Reunion Part 3

Part Three of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion aired Sunday night and continued where Part Two of the reunion left off. Candiace had walked off the set as Monique answered Andy Cohn’s questions.

Candiace complained that she couldn’t take “the lies,” as Monique talked with Andy. Candiace’s husband, Chris Bassett, tried to calm her down as she cried that Monique’s lies “almost took me the f**k out here!”

Monique apologized to Candiace

Monique eventually gave Candiace a heart-felt apology that was rejected by Candiace because a year had passed since the altercation. She also noted Drag Queens, a song written by Monique, bragging about the fight.

Candiace admitted that her provocative comments contributed to the physical altercation between herself and Monique. “Yes, me being a smart-ass and talking contributed to what happened, but it should not have,” said Candiace.

“Over what? Over what? I could see if, ya know, I’m sleepin’ with ya husband or I stole your money, but nothin’ I’ve ever done or said to you warranted that,” she added.

“You were doin’ snake stuff behind my back, Candiace. Don’t sit here and try to act like you’re so innocent,” replied Monique.

When Candiace asked Karen Huger if she tried to get Candiace fired by telling Bravo that she felt threatened by Candiace, Karen replied, “You told me to burn and go to internal hell.”

“Yes I did,” exclaimed Candiace. “Because you were doing was evil!”

The Real Husbands of Potomac

Real Housewives of Potomac husbands Eddie Osefo, Chris Bassett, Ray Huger and Chris Samuels joined the ladies with Andy. Gizelle Bryant told Andy that her ex-husband and boyfriend, Jamal Bryant, was absent because he was lecturing.

“I wish he was lecturing all of us,” said Andy. Robyn Dixon told Andy that her husband, Juan Dixon, was at basketball practice and Andy noted that Michael Darby was at a wedding.

Robyn told Andy that her hat business was doing well. She also noted that the hat Karen dropped on the floor during the RHOP confessional was one of her slowest-selling hats.

“That hat is actually one of my slowest sellers” I can’t lie Robyn had me chuckling at that 😭 #RHOP pic.twitter.com/gB6KtVgzXk — Real Housewives Gifs (@housewifegifs) December 28, 2020

Chris Samuels declared his love for Monique as the couple embraced and prayed over Monique’s struggles this season while the ladies awkwardly awaited. Afterward, Chris said to Candiace, “Hurt people hurt people. Go get some help.”

Candiace’s husband, Chris Bassett, said that he was open to a reconciliation with Monique’s husband depending on his wife’s healing process.

Ray spontaneously announced that he wanted to renew his wedding vows with Karen on the couple’s 25th anniversary. The episode ended with the ladies doing Karen’s imitation of Wendy Osefo slithering down the stairs.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.