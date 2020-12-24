The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15, Episode 11 recap: A Submerged Secret

The Real Housewives of Orange County recap began with the ladies continuing their vacation in Lake Arrowhead.

Kelly Dodd mocked the COVID-19 restrictions by wearing a mask with a big zipper across the mouth. She wiggled her tongue through it at the other ladies. Shannon Beador tested positive for COVID-19.

Gina Kirschenheiter talked on the phone with her lawyer about her ex-husband’s Matt’s arrest for domestic violence. Her lawyer told Gina that Matt was charged with two felonies and could face up to 4-and-a-half years in prison.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her lawyer noted that Gina could influence sentencing. A teary-eyed Gina struggled with what to do because she wanted a good relationship with her ex-husband for her kids. Kelly Dodd interjected and told Gina not to ruin Matt’s livelihood.

Elizabeth Vargas confronted Braunwyn about investigating her

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas confronted Braunwyn Windham-Burke about investigating her. Braunwyn admitted to Googling Elizabeth and found that she and her husband defaulted on a loan.

Braunwyn accused Elizabeth of lying often. Elizabeth said that she didn’t lie and doesn’t tell people she just met all of her business.

“Ask me! Don’t start behind my back and talk smack about me,” replied Elizabeth.

Braunwyn said that Elizabeth was “a bougie blond from Newport that married an old guy,” in her confessional.

Elizabeth Vargas grew up in a cult

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas revealed that she grew up in a religious cult-like environment. The reality star recounted how she was repeatedly beaten

“I was raised in a very, very religious situation, ” said Elizabeth. “Where I was told to absolutely not open my mouth, or tell the truth about what was happening, and I have a very, very hard issue with stopping the compartmentalization because I grew up in this horrible situation. It’s why I don’t let people get to know me — I throw big parties, but no one really knows me.”

Elizabeth got upset talking about the abuse and began to panic.

“I really can’t talk about this. This is bothering me a lot,” said a teary Elizabeth as she gasped for air.

“You’re having a panic attack,” said Braunwyn.

In her confessional, Elizabeth shared even more about her sordid family history when she discussed being forced to speak in tongues.

“When I was 8 years old, my grandmother asked me to speak in tongues in front of the church and she says, ‘The Lord needs to speak through Elizabeth.’ And I just faked it and they all bought it — in fact, even a member passed out.”

“That was the exact day when I realized adults were full of s**t and that I could lie to get my way,” Elizabeth said. She told Kelly that she couldn’t stand what her grandparents did.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.