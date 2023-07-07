The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 premiere date, cast, drama, and more

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 should be here before the end of the year, and fans can’t wait to see where the drama takes us next.

Of course, there might be less drama without Lisa Rinna on board this season, but we have a feeling the ladies will still find themselves in some less soap opera-like dramatic situations.

There are quite a few changes to the cast for this season, with some faces returning and some additional faces leaving.

That’s right — Lisa isn’t the only person leaving RHOBH. A few of the ladies determined that they wouldn’t be able to commit to the upcoming season.

While it’s no internal feud like we’re seeing with The Real Housewives of New Jersey, there are still a few change-ups.

Let’s take a look at the cast, the drama, and everything else we know about RHOBH Season 13 so far.

When does Season 13 of RHOBH come out?

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, there isn’t a set release date for Season 13 — yet.

However, Garcelle Beauvais has revealed that she has been told the season will come out sometime in November.

Filming began in February and ended in May, but with other Real Housewives airing all summer, there’s still plenty of entertainment to go around while we wait on the 90210 ladies.

Who is returning to RHOBH?

Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff are returning for Season 13.

They’re being joined by new cast member Annemarie Wiley, a nurse anesthetist, philanthropist, and fitness guru. Annemarie has four children with her husband, former NFL star Marcellus Wiley.

It has not been confirmed at this time whether Annemarie is joining as a new Housewife or as a friend of, but with Lisa’s absence, we’re hoping she’ll be a fun, permanent addition.

This season will also feature guest appearances from former cast members Kim Richards, Camille Grammer, and Denise Richards. Along with the three former Housewives, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey also filmed with the RHOBH crew.

Who is leaving RHOBH?

Aside from Lisa Rinna, there are a few other departures from RHOBH.

Friend Kathy Hilton will also not be returning to the show as she opted to focus on her Peacock show Paris in Love instead.

Diana Jenkins will also not return after being there for only one season — but she has a good reason.

Diana is going through a high-risk pregnancy and was advised to stay on bed rest by the doctor, so she could not commit to filming the upcoming season.

Friend Sheree Zampino is also not expected to return this season.

Will there be more drama?

There’s always drama to be had on RHOBH, but this time, the drama looks a little different without Lisa Rinna in the mix.

Garcelle revealed earlier this year that this upcoming season is “not as toxic” as Season 12 was. With Kathy Hilton no longer in the mix, things will be different.

However, with newcomer Annemarie and the other ladies returning, there’s bound to be some fresh new drama — without the toxicity from before.

However, new rumors about Kyle Richards’ relationship with her husband and with country music star Morgan Wade could contribute to additional drama in the season.

Kyle recently said that she and her husband, Mauricio are still together after a hard year, so perhaps we’ll see some of their relationship drama play out this season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.