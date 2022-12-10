RHOBH’s Diana Jenkins is pregnant

The RHOBH newcomer Diana Jenkins is “a few weeks” pregnant. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/RE/Westcom/starmaxinc.com

Earlier this week, when most of the stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunited in Santa Monica for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards ceremony, one cast member was noticeably absent: new Housewife Diana Jenkins.

Now, fans know the reason why: Jenkins is “a few weeks” pregnant and home on bed rest, a source close to the star has revealed.

“She’s feeling great, but because of her health history, she’s on bed rest,” the insider told Page Six, adding that Jenkins and her fiancé, musician and actor Asher Monroe, are “very happy” about the news.

The couple have one child together, daughter Eliyanah, 2. Jenkins also shares two children with ex-husband Roger Jenkins: son Innis, 22, and daughter Eneya, 19.

On the most recent season of RHOBH, Jenkins, 49, opened up about her and Monroe’s past struggles with fertility. The star revealed that they had managed to conceive in recent years, but that she had suffered a traumatic, life-threatening miscarriage.

Now, the reality star and her fiancé are taking pregnancy slow.

Jenkins and Monroe are “very excited about the new baby, but they’re being very cautious,” the insider said, “because she’s only a few weeks pregnant and because of what she’s been through in her fertility journey.”

Still, the source added that Jenkins “loves every minute of motherhood,” and is excited to keep expanding her growing family.

Who is RHOBH newcomer Diana Jenkins?

As a newcomer to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Jenkins is still something of an “enigma,” as Vulture put it, to fans of the hit show.

Jenkins was born in Sarajevo, Bosnia, when what was then Yugoslavia was still ruled by a communist regime. In 1992, when Jenkins was 19, the outbreak of the Bosnian War forced her to flee home to Croatia, where she spent more than a year as a refugee before emigrating to London.

In 1999, Jenkins married Barclays Bank executive Roger Jenkins, named one of the highest-earning bankers in London. The couple divorced in 2009 but reportedly have stayed close friends.

Jenkins then started dating her current fiancé, 34-year-old Monroe, whom she met in 2010 at a Victoria’s Secret event. The pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Eliyanah, in 2020.

Jenkins made her RHOBH debut this past year on Season 12 of the Bravo franchise.

Though the star was reportedly a “bit bummed” to skip the People’s Choice Awards this week, she didn’t miss out on much, as co-star Sutton Stracke told reporters it had been the “most awkward dinner ever.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.