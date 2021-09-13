The Other Way viewers noticed that Ariela looked drastically different during her interviews, suspect plastic surgery

Ariela looked very different during her private interviewers in the latest episode of The Other Way, causing viewers to react. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg looked noticeably different during her interviews on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and critics were quick to comment on what cosmetic work they think she had done.

The private interviews on the show are given by the cast after filming is over, and it looks like Ariela’s interviews may have been split up. Her physical appearance is noticeably different in these newer interviews which can be attributed to her weight loss and cosmetic surgeries off-camera.

What made the difference so striking is that Ariela has to wear the same outfit during these interviews for continuity but it may have made her transformation that much more apparent.

On social media, Ariela has been open about having had fillers for her TMJ, lip fillers to correct a size difference in her lips as a result of the TMJ, and fillers under her eyes. She also lost 45 pounds. Viewers may not have known about the work she’s had done, which could have contributed to the general shock at her change in appearance.

The Other Way viewers call Ariela Weinberg out for looking totally different

A Reddit thread was started calling out the drastic difference in Ariela’s appearance from one interview to another.

The subject of the thread read, “When they have you wear the same outfit for continuity but the surgery don’t lie.” The caption was accompanied by a side-by-side comparison photo.

Other viewers who noticed the change dropped their thoughts and speculations in the comments.

One person asked, “did she get something done? I thought she lost weight.”

Another onlooker answered, “It looks like she lost weight if you look at the left side of her chin in both photos. Also a s**t ton more makeup.”

Someone else added, “She definitely has fillers in her puppet lines and possibly some brow lifting Botox.”

Another critic noted that her eyebrows seem to have the biggest difference.

Other viewers gave their opinions on the work they think Ariela had done. Pic credit: @u/totes_meh_goats/Reddit.

Ariela Weinberg also receives criticism for her double standard with Biniyam Shibre

Last season of The Other Way, Ariela demanded to go through Biniyam’s phone in a jealous rage but thought Biniyam was being out of line by feeling uneasy about her ex-husband’s visit to Ethiopia to stay with them.

Critics thought her motives for having Leandro visit were flawed and that she needs to understand Biniyam’s feelings about it more.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.