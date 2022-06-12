The Miz says he competed against pro dancers on Dancing with the Stars

The Miz reveals he joined Dancing with the Stars on Miz and Mrs. Pic credit: USA Network

Mike “The Miz” Mizanan impressed Dancing with the Stars fans in Season 30 with his impressive performances and willingness to improve week by week.

There have been several WWE superstars on DWTS over the years, but The Miz ranks second to Stacy Keibler when it comes to his showing.

When Miz was eliminated, he was in the bottom two with JoJo Siwa, and he said it was no shock that he went home. He knew he couldn’t match up to JoJo on the dance floor.

As The Miz is playing out his backstage work on DWTS on his own reality show Miz and Mrs, he has spoken out about his time on the competition series and how hard it was competing against established dancers.

Miz mentions he competed against pro dancers on Dancing with the Stars

One thing many Dancing with the Stars viewers complain about is the show bringing in celebrities with professional dancing experience to work on the show. It makes the performances better, but it is not really fair to those who come in and learn as they go.

In an episode of the Ringer Reality TV Podcast, The Miz talked about how hard it was to compete on Dancing with the Stars. While he worked harder than ever to learn and pull off the dances, he also had to compete with people who danced for a living.

“That was such a hard show to do,” Miz said. “Yeah, it’s fun, it’s exciting, yeah, it’s fun but I’m competitive, and I don’t want to look like an idiot when I’m doing this dancing and then all of a sudden, on top of that, like, the people they have me competing against are like trained dancers. Like not the pros, I’m talking the stars are trained, professional dancers.”

However, Miz said he was proud of his output on the show, and he will look back on some dances and believe he was really good.

Miz and his partner Witney Carson made it to Week 7 before his elimination.

The ‘pros’ on Dancing with the Stars Season 30

When it comes to fans on social media, most of them targeted JoJo Siwa as someone who shouldn’t have been on the show as a celebrity because of her experience in dance.

While many miscategorized her as a professional dancer, she is a pop star who took extensive dance lessons as a child and teenager and uses dance in her shows.

However, outside of JoJo, there were others with the same or similar experience.

Amanda Kloots, who finished in fourth place for the season, is a stage actress who has appeared in musicals on Broadway, both singing and dancing in the shows.

Cody Rigsby, who finished in third place, was a professional dancer before he was a Peloton instructor. He was a dancer on tours for Katy Perry and Pitbull.

Much like JoJo, Melanie C of the Spice Girls is also a pop star who implements dancing in her shows. She also choreographed her dances when she was in the Spice Girls.

As for The Miz, his only dancing was in the WWE ring where he is a true athlete, but nowhere near as qualified as those who finished ahead of him on Dancing with the Stars.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.