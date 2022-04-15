The Masked Singer’s Nicole Scherzinger says changes are coming in her future

Nicole Scherzinger on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

Nicole Scherzinger has had an interesting career with some very unique stops along the way.

Nicole made her name as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls, one of the best-selling girl groups in history.

Once she left the group, and it dissolved without her, she struggled to find a lot of success on her own.

However, she has since become a household face, thanks to reality television.

Nicole won Dancing with the Stars in 2010 and worked as a judge on The Sing-Off, The X Factor US, The X Factor UK, and Australia’s Got Talent.

She is now a panelist on The Masked Singer, a role she has held for seven seasons now.

However, Nicole has big plans for her future as a singer.

Nicole Scherzinger talks changing herself in the future

Nicole Scherzinger performed a concert at the Sun Rose venue in Los Angeles last week and she wanted to show off her wide range of talents in the show.

“I wanted to showcase a diverse set of songs that would really show my range, through different styles of singing and genres, from Broadway, classics, and standards to pop-rock and jazz-blues,” Nicole told PEOPLE.

“I mainly chose songs that resonated with my spirit and my soul.”

She sang songs from her days in the Pussycat Dolls. She added in some Broadway classics like Maybe This Time from Cabaret and Don’t Rain on My Parade from Funny Girl. She sang her version of Purple Rain, the Prince classic.

“These are all songs that I really connect with on a deeper emotional level and feel connected to my own story,” she said. “I love nothing more than breathing my own life into these songs and performing them in a way that hopefully no one has ever felt or seen before.”

She then revealed she has big plans to change herself in the future.

Nicole Scherzinger wants to be a modern-day Cher

Nicole has massive aspirations. She wants to be a modern-day Cher.

“I want to do my own take of a modern-day Cher, Bette Midler, Shirley Bassey,” Nicole said. “I am inspired by these and many women of that era.”

“Not only were they iconic fashionistas, they were bold, and they were doing their own thing, their own way. They were captivating. And that’s what I aspire to do in my own performances.”

Fans of The Masked Singer might worry that she is considering leaving the show, with the interview making it clear she wants to start a “new chapter of my life.”

She said it is about getting back to her love of singing and music.

“Music is story,” Nicole said. “I just want to go back to my love of music, my love of singing, my love of telling stories through songs, connecting on a much deeper level through performance, having people transcend through these performances and be moved, inspired or changed in some way.”

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.