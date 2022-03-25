The Masked Singer faces safety concerns with Hydra costume

Team Bad on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer Fans met the Three-Headed Hydra on the sneak peek of Season 7.

However, the way the show is set up, there are only five contestants at a time and they play until all but one are eliminated.

This means the Three-Headed Hydra has not performed yet on the show.

However, according to reports, there are some serious safety concerns about the Hydra costume.

Three-Headed Hydra on The Masked Singer has an accident on set

TMZ reported an accident during rehearsals when it comes to the Three-Headed Hydra costume.

The site reports an accident that required the crew to work hard to keep the singers in the mask safe. They also indicated that precautions were added to the massive costume that supplied them with something to hold onto while performing.

The Three-Headed Hydra is another elaborate costume this season.

The Cyclops, who unmasked as Jorge Garcia this week, had an animatronic moving eye. Firefly, who began to choke and had to stop her performance in Week 1 carries an electric box by her abdomen to allow her to light up.

Three-Headed Hydra has three heads, and each can blow smoke. There are also likely three people inside the costume, similar to when Hanson appeared a few seasons back.

It takes five times the number of people to help get the singers into the Three-Headed Hydra costume and ready to perform.

The costume is so big that they can’t put it on in the dressing room. The singers have to go toward the stage and then get dressed there, which means a huge barrier wall is set up to hide them.

Who is Three-Headed Hydra on The Masked Singer?

Since Three-Headed Hydra has not performed yet, there are no clues on who Three-Headed Hydra could be.

Three-Headed Hydra was not on the sneak peek and was added at the start of March, so the early preview show didn’t provide any clues.

Three-Headed Hydra joined Cyclops, Ram, Queen Cobra, and Jack in the Box on Team Bad.

Both Ram and Cyclops are gone, leaving just three members left of Team Bad.

As Cyclops unmasked as Lost star Jorge Garcia, Ram unmasked as NFL sportscaster Joe Buck, who just left Fox to join Troy Aikman as the new hosts of Monday Night Football on ESPN.

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.