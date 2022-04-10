The Masked Singer creator thinking up new reality show to bring countries together

Ringmaster on The Masked Singer. Pic credit: Fox

The Masked Singer is in the middle of its seventh season in the United States, but this is not where the show originated.

Instead, Wonwoo Park developed The Masked Singer in South Korea in 2015 as King of Mask Singer. That show has aired 350 regular-season episodes and spawned spinoffs in many countries, including the United States.

Not one to rest on his laurels, Park is working on a new reality competition, one that he feels can unite countries in a time when that is very important in the world.

Wonwoo Park developing his own version of Eurovision Song Contest

Park said that he was thinking of shows that are not “bound by their country,” and mentioned Eurovision Song Contest, where all the European countries sent talent to compete.

“I’m thinking of new shows where we can come together regardless of nationality,” Park said. “It’s so important in this era with the Ukraine situation to think about entertainment programs that will make peace.”

Park had a deal with Universal, but that deal ended and he is now working with Fox, who happens to air the U.S. version of The Masked Singer.

His first show with Fox is called Lotto Singer, which is close to being greenlit and he is waiting for one network “to make a decision.”

This show would see viewers win cash prizes by betting on contestants performing.

He also has a show called My Boyfriend is Better, where five boyfriends sing in a competition while telling the story of how they fell in love. He also wants a spin-off for My Girlfriend is Better or My Family is Better.

He also would love to see couples from other reality shows compete in it.

“Dating is a genre that is popular worldwide and buyers are showing a lot of interest,” Park said.

Wonwoo Park talks Rudy Giuliani

This led him to talk about bringing on a controversial political guest in Rudy Giuliani, something he said never would have happened in South Korea.

“It would be taboo [in Korea] to have someone controversial or political on the show,” Park said. “But it can’t always be pleasant when the mask comes off and the more Masked Singer seasons we do, the more we realize you can’t always have contestants that everybody loves.”

He also said this comes from the popularity of the show, which has shocked him.

“When I started The Masked Singer, I only thought it would travel to our neighboring country China and had no idea it would blow up after so many years,” he said. “Now, Korean media companies are working hard to target the U.S. and UK with shows that are easily adaptable.”

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Fox.