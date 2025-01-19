The Kardashians fans slam ‘weird’ Season 6 trailer featuring Lamar Odom: ‘Desperate for ratings’

The Kardashians is returning to Hulu next month, and Season 6 is poised to be its most dramatic yet.

The streaming service debuted the official trailer earlier this week, but a confusing development left fans with questions.

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, is present in a scene that confirms that the former lovebirds will come face-to-face again.

The pair married in 2009, and their relationship’s highs and lows were showcased on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

They parted ways in 2016, and their divorce was finalized, so it’s a bit of a shocker that they would want to film together again.

In the footage, we hear Khloe telling Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner that they’ll never “believe” who she met with.

We then see Lamar with a bouquet of red roses, and Kris tells the audience that Lamar “was the love” of her daughter’s life.

Fans chime in about Lamar’s return to The Kardashians

With such a splashy return, tongues are wagging about why now is the right time for them to reunite and, more importantly, why it’s being televised.

“Lamar??? This is freaking weird,” one fan noted before doubling down about how “it’s weird” to see the professional basketball player back on the show after such a long hiatus.

“Desperate for ratings,” another viewer theorized.

While there’s a good chance this storyline will attract some viewers to the new episodes, we highly doubt the show is that desperate.

Love them or hate them, the Kardashians know how to keep their audience engaged and watching, which explains why their shows keep getting renewed.

Their salaries alone mean the show needs healthy ratings to make financial sense, so the numbers must be decent.

“Y’all gaslighting us with the ‘lammy’ clip,” another fan commented.

“Bro gon be on there for 6 minutes on the last episode and it’s going to end with Khloe saying too much has happened for them to even be friends,” the critic continued.

“I will not fall for it Kris,” the viewer doubled down.

“Totally. Yet here I am all,” another fan wrote alongside an emoji of two eyeballs.

“Exactly,” reads another comment.

“You’re falling for it, just like the rest of us,” said another. Indeed, many people will fall for it because there’s bound to be some good TV due to the comeback.

“Yup, I know how it’s going to end, but I’m still going to be delusional enough to believe they gon get back together,” a final viewer wrote.

Khloe and Lamar are probably not together

Khloe and Lamar have a long history with one another, and while it was clear they loved each other very much, they couldn’t make it work.

We’re sure there would have been countless news reports if there had been any significant updates in Khloe’s dating life, especially if she had been linked to her ex-husband again.

What are your thoughts on Lamar’s return? Do you think it’s a publicity stunt? Hit the comments.

The Kardashians Season 6 premieres February 6 on Hulu.