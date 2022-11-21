The RHOP Wendy Osefo explained that she is the only black female professor at Johns Hopkins University. Pic credit: @wendyosefo/Instagram

Last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac was so cringe-worthy that Johns Hopkins University had to disassociate with the franchise.

Mia Thornton tried to fabricate some drama when she told her castmate Wendy Osefo that Peter Thomas, RHOA star Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband, “had beef with her.”

Wendy told her that she was unaware and doesn’t have beef with men. And if Peter was mad, he could call her husband.

Mia got defensive and said that Peter was like family and that Wendy should have told him that she was coming to Miami because he and Wendy were doing business together.

The author of Tears Of My Mother told Mia she didn’t owe Peter a phone call. Mia proceeded to say to her that she knew about business and that she didn’t. Mia added that she was the only black woman in the boardroom.

Wendy threw it right back to her. She said, “Girl, I’m the only Black female that is a professor at Johns Hopkins. And I’m the youngest professor at Johns Hopkins.”

She added, “So don’t tell me how to be a boss because I am a fu**ing boss.”

It was downhill after that, which caused this statement to be issued at the end of the episode, “The Johns Hopkins University has no involvement with The Real Housewives of Potomac.”

RHOP: Mia Thornton’s aggressive actions were uncalled for

Wendy told Mia she didn’t have to call Peter when she came to town. She explained that the only man who needed to know her whereabouts was her husband. She said that if Mia wants to call other men and it’s acceptable in her marriage, then that is her issue.

Wendy explained to Mia that because she wasn’t here for business, she didn’t need to call Peter and tell him she was in town. Mia answered by throwing a drink in Wendy’s face.

She then got up and told Wendy to get up to fight while production’s security was holding her back.

Robyn Dixon started filming the whole thing and said that she was TMZ. She said that Wendy was being antagonistic.

RHOP viewers slammed Robyn Dixon

Actress and social media influencer Jessie Woo took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the episode. She said that Robyn was a bully. The tweet received close to nine thousand likes.

Another RHOP viewer said that Robyn’s actions were despicable. They wrote, “Robyn is the most vile and nasty person at this table.”

Other fans thought that Robyn was the one being antagonistic by filming only Wendy’s reactions and egging her on to fight or stop talking.

Another fan wrote, “Imagine taking Robyn with you on a ‘friends’ trip to Cabo and she does this when someone physically attacks you, and tells you to fight back while laughing and filming. I was immediately triggered.”

Wendy Osefo called her co-stars hypocrites

At the end of the episode, Wendy left the ladies at the table. She said Robyn and Gizelle Bryant were acting like Mia was the victim by defending her. She told them they were hypocrites because when Monique Samuels assaulted Candiace Dillard-Bassett, they said they couldn’t be around violence.

They even said that they were scared of Monique at the time.

Wendy took to social media before the episode aired and hinted that the Green-eyed bandits would try to manipulate the situation. She shared a quote that said, “Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to THEIR disrespect!”

Bravo left us with the inevitable, “To be continued,” when Wendy left the table.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.