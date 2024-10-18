The Golden Bachelor cast get new faces after finding reality TV fame

It seems that after achieving a level of reality TV fame, the next logical step is a glow-up.

It’s not surprising (at all) that some of The Golden Bachelor cast members are doing just that — glowing up.

Even though Gerry Turner’s season is behind us (thank goodness), several standouts from his cast keep popping up on TV and in podcasts.

Naturally, they want to look their best and shave a few years off as they continue to film and be in the public eye.

Since it’s so common, most people don’t pretend they aren’t having work done either and instead, share their journey on social media.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Of course, they have a lot to gain from that; from growing social media platforms to receiving free or even compensated procedures for advertising the locations where they are having work done.

While it’s not been clarified, Kathy Swarts is likely receiving compensation for her recent procedure, considering the number of posts she’s made about it and also because she’s tagging Danyo Plastic Surgery in all of them.

Kathy Swarts is in recovery mode

Kathy Swarts recently had some work done on her face. Specifically, she had a non-invasive lower facelift and CO2 treatment to help rejuvenate her and keep her camera ready.

Ever since then, Kathy has been giving us daily updates on her recovery and, when it’s all healed, to show us how much younger she looks.

On day four, Kathy updated and looked pretty rough as she declared she was “doing this for me.” She did admit that she was feeling much better as she continued working through her recovery.

Right now, she’s on day five and had to go back to the plastic surgery center to get a procedure to help with the swelling after she became very puffy through the face following the procedure.

It’s a good thing Kathy has a great sense of humor because, while she reported to feeling much better, she joked that she looks like Spongebob Squarepants.

Susan Noles had work done too

Kathy isn’t the only The Golden Bachelor star to have work done. Just days after Kathy had the painful procedures done on her face, she got to turn around and play nurse for her bestie, Susan Noles.

Susan revealed plans for a breast reduction and lower facelift. Then, after the initial surgery, she planned to have CO2 treatment to reduce lines and wrinkles on her face.

Does this mean we’ll see more of Kathy and Susan in the future? Probably.

The Golden Bachelor is currently on hiatus.