The Family Chantel viewers choose a side between Pedro and Chantel amid their marital problems

It became very apparent to The Family Chantel viewers during the latest episode that the rift in Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s marriage was stark.

Fans of the couple watched Pedro uncharacteristically take digs at Chantel and heard Chantel speak up about the things that were bothering her about Pedro.

To that end, The Family Chantel viewers sided with Chantel on the things about Pedro’s behavior and attitude towards her that she called out in the episode.

Chantel and Pedro are entering their fifth year of marriage and just bought a house together. Pedro has settled into his new job in real estate while Chantel has been busy in her career as a nurse.

Their disconnect has been over Pedro feeling like Chantel has been lazy with keeping up the house and catering to his needs as he did for her while she was in nursing school.

Chantel feels like she has been supporting Pedro as much as she can but feels that he won’t face the core issues with his family and that he is targeting her unjustifiably.

The Family Chantel viewers take Chantel Everett’s side over Pedro Jimeno’s

Twitter was ablaze with opinions from The Family Chantel fans after the latest episode was full of tension between Chantel and Pedro.

One viewer remarked, “Say you want about Chantel, but she seems very responsible and mature when it comes to adulting and being married. Pedro needs to remember how much she has always supported him emotionally and financially. Break the cycle Pedro. You’re being a d****e.”

Another concerned Twitter user wrote, “Lowkey, I think it’s easier for Pedro to blame Chantel for all of his problems than admit he was manipulated by his family.”

Someone else jabbed, “Chantel was really upgrading this man with a phone, paying his bills and then he’s sitting around telling her what she should be grateful for or that she is lazy?!!? Watching her be insulted, degraded and him having no respect is making me angry. LEAVE HIM.”

Chantel Everett’s family is about to get involved in her marriage

Chantel’s parents, Karen and Thomas, noticed the tension between Pedro and Chantel at their house warming party and questioned Chantel about it in the car the next day. Chantel evaded the skepticism but her parents said during their private interview that they would continue to press the situation.

Based on the trailer for the next episode, Chantel and Pedro will have another blowup and Chantel will turn to her brother for a place to stay. The rest of the family will be clued into the incident and Karen and River will get involved by going to have a talk with Pedro.

