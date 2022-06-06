The Family Chantel spoilers: Chantel and Pedro’s rocky marriage put to the test in Season 4 premiere

Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s strained marriage will be the focal point of Season 4 of The Family Chantel. Pic credit: TLC

Season 4 of The Family Chantel is based on several storylines, including Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s rocky relationship as they enter their fifth year of marriage.

In the premiere episode, viewers learn about what has been going wrong for the 90 Day Fiance alumni couple, who fans have been following since Season 4 of the hit series.

From Chantel’s perspective, she feels things have not been the same in their relationship since Pedro had the huge blowup with his mom and sister at the end of Season 3 in the Dominican Republic.

However, Pedro sees things differently. He has problems with Chantel over what he feels is selfishness, now that he has gotten a career. He feels like he has moved forward and worked through his family issues, but Chantel does not think that is the case.

Each of them talked more in-depth about what was bothering them about the other in their individual private interviews and the ones together.

Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett talked about the strain in the marriage

During the premiere episode of The Family Chantel, Chantel talked about Pedro acting different and more distant since the big blow up in the Dominican Republic. She felt like Pedro had not been working on his issues, and that had affected their dynamic.

Pedro felt his marriage was at a low point because Chantel has not been as supportive as he wanted her to be.

The couple reveals that communication has been bad, and the negative feelings in their marriage have been growing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno have fanned rumors of their breakup on social media

Rumors have been circulating online as to the possible broken-up status of Pedro and Chantel.

Both Chantel and Pedro have taken any recent trace of each other off their Instagrams, with the last photo they have together being from February 2021.

Each of them has also posted concerning things through their social platforms. Chantel alluded to trouble by resharing a post about getting hurt by your partner.

Pedro shared sentiments about being unsatisfied and disappointed by a partner.

Could Pedro and Chantel have been purposely stirring up The Family Chantel fans? Given that proof came out that part of Pedro’s storyline in Season 3 was manufactured, it is a possibility.

Many viewers have even been feeling like Season 4 is going to be scripted based on the alleged fraud from Season 3.

Either way, Chantel posts a lot on social media so viewers will most likely have more murky posts to sift through this season.

The Family Chantel is on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.