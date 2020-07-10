The Family Chantel sister Winter lost 50 pounds and looks fabulous

Winter Everett from the Family Chantel is looking a little different these days.

You may remember Winter as the younger sister of TLC alum Chantel Everett Jimeno, who first appeared on 90 Day Fiance with her fiance Pedro.

Their story was so riddled with family drama that TLC gave Chantel and her family a spinoff, which aired in 2019.

Winter and her boyfriend Jah brought their fair share of drama to the show– especially after Jah’s secret son was revealed.

Now Winter has dropped some extra weight, and made some big changes to her life- and no, we’re not talking about Jah.

Winter talks about her dramatic weight loss

The 24-year-old recently showed off some impressive before and after pics on Instagram, and it’s clear that she’s been working hard on her body.

Winter also shared a lengthy note about her weight loss journey saying “The picture on the left was taken a few years ago,” Winter explained, “Back then I was around 330 lb. That was the heaviest I had ever weighed.”

She continued, “So many unfortunate situations surrounded me and my focus was directed outwards. During that time, my health was definitely not a priority. My body was screaming out for help but I did not know what to do.”

Winter lost 50 pounds in 2020

The Chantel Family cast member elaborated on her weight loss journey this year, saying, “Recently, in 2020 I completely changed my focal point. Instead of focusing on what I want I tried to focus more on WHO I AM. I’m happy to say that I have officially lost 50 lb since then. It was not an easy road but I made it. It’s only down from here!”

Winter didn’t talk about her specific weight loss plan, but in another post, she shared that she enjoys jumping rope for exercise.

“Giving myself a little @tlc . 😘 jumping rope is something that I like to do now that I’ve lost 50 lb. 🤗💪🏽” she said.

Since showing off her remarkable weight loss, the reality tv personality has been getting tons of support from followers on Instagram.

“You go girl! You look great!” one fan commented on the post.

Winter will show off her slimmer figure when The Family Chantel returns for season 2, although there’s no official premiere date quite yet.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.