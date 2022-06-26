The Family Chantel: Pedro admits he doesn’t want kids with Chantel

Pedro and Chantel disagree on their plans for children. Pic credit: TLC

The new season of The Family Chantel only recently began, and there’s already some drama brewing.

Married couple Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett continue to fight for their marriage as Chantel’s family inserts their opinions on their relationship. This time though, they may have gone too far.

Since Pedro and Chantel have moved into their new home, her family has started pressuring the couple to have kids. However, Pedro doesn’t think the timing is right, and has strong opinions about starting a family with Chantel.

Pedro doesn’t think Chantel is ready to have kids

A preview for an upcoming episode shows Pedro and Chantel discussing the topic of having kids. While Chantel feels they should start planning to expand their family, Pedro doesn’t think they’re ready for that step.

The conversation started when Chantel’s family said they feel like it’s time for the couple to start having kids. Specifically, it was her dad who kicked things off telling Pedro they now have enough space in their new home, so it’s time for some children.

Chantel adds to her dad’s statements by telling Pedro she is getting older and maybe they should discuss the option of freezing her eggs. She tells him the older she gets, the riskier pregnancy can be.

Pedro is not moved by either of their arguments. He says they need to wait about another five years before considering having a baby. During his confessional, he elaborated on his feelings. Pedro said, “I want kids, of course I want kids, but not with Chantel right now.”

He continued, saying, “Like, for real, not now. Nothing. I believe she’s not mentally, you know, prepared. We are not emotionally ready to bring, you know, a baby to this world.”

Are Chantel and Pedro still together?

After five years of marriage, Chantel and Pedro seemed to have a rough patch in their relationship. The current season of their show has revealed they’ve been arguing more than ever and seem to disagree on important issues.

Chantel revealed that communication and intimacy had declined, the two weren’t spending as much time together as they had in the past. Between Pedro’s new career and going out with friends more, Chantel felt disconnected from her husband.

Rumors of their split have been circulating for a while, and the fights on the show are only adding fuel to the fire. Additionally, both Chantel and Pedro have scrubbed their Instagram pages clean of one another–this has many fans believing their relationship may be over.

The two have been caught exaggerating their lives, so it’s possible this is all planned and scripted. Do you think the couple has called it quits? Or is just fabricated drama for the show?

The Family Chantel airs Monday nights at 8/7c on TLC.