The Family Chantel: Karen Everett clapped back at critics making fun of her

The matriarch of The Family Chantel, Karen Everett, went the offensive against critics who have been attacking her online for the way she looks. Karen clapped back at them in a spectacular and bizarre fashion through an Instagram post.

Karen is not one to shy away from confrontation and to stand up for herself and her family. She receives a lot of criticism for her eccentric personality and strange one-liners, but she also has many supporters who love her quirks.

In her response to haters, she showed her sense of humor and ability to rise above insults.

Karen used her Instagram to snub several critics who were making rude and uncalled-for comparisons about the way she looks.

She posted a selfie where her face is right next to a horse statue.

In the caption, she wrote, “HI GUYS!!! WISHER AND PUPPET (Random haters)SAY THAT I LOOK LIKE A HORSE! LITTLE DO THEY KNOW, I LOVE HORSES!!! STAY SAFE AND ENJOY YOUR EVENING!! ONE LOVE.”

Karen’s fierce nature has not been for all The Family Chantel viewers, but Karen let her haters know that she has a low tolerance for rudeness and a sense of humor around things that are said about her on social media.

Will Karen Everett pop off in the Dominican Republic?

Karen will accompany Chantel and Winter to the Dominican Republic during the next episode of The Family Chantel.

Chantel intends on supporting Pedro on this trip as he quarrels with his family over finding out information about his father, who abandoned him and his mom and sister. He has felt a lot of pain and sadness over the answers he has been getting and invited Chantel down for comfort.

Chantel invited Winter, who is fresh off her nasty breakup from Jah, so that they could spend time getting Winter’s mind away from the split.

Karen actually invited herself on the trip when Chantel invited Winter, citing never being invited on girls’ trips.

When Karen comes face to face with Pedro’s family at some point during the trip, it is entirely possible that she will defend her daughter and son-in-law if any foolery comes their way.

The Family Chantel is on Mondays on Discovery+.