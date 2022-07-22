The Family Chantel: Chantel Everett struts her stuff in high-slit dress amid messy divorce

Chantel Everett struts her stuff in high-slit dress. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett is doing everything in her power to distract from her messy divorce which is playing out in the media.

The Family Chantel star had an occasion to get all dressed up and she shared a photo clad in a sexy purple dress with a thigh-high slit as she strutted her stuff.

The video posted on social media showed Chantel with a big smile on her face as she showed off her outfit. That smile is something we haven’t seen from her in a while as her marriage to Pedro Jimeno continues to play out on the show with Chantel in tears during each episode.

Most recently, Pedro told his wife that he wanted to move out of their home but that wasn’t shocking as we found out a few weeks ago that he had filed for divorce back in May.

The couple officially parted ways a month prior, and soon after Pedro took matters into his own hands and asked the court to divorce him from his wife of six years.

In response to the divorce filing, Chantel made some shocking claims against Pedro accusing him of adultery and domestic violence.

We have a feeling that things will get even messier between The Family Chantel stars as more information emerges, but for now, Chantel is turning her focus on other things.

She recently shared a happy video on Instagram all dressed up and ready to hit the town. Chantel strutted her stuff and showed off her purple dress as a popular Tik Tok meme from Love Island played in the background.

The video showed the 31-year-old in full glam with her long hair flowing down her back as she walked away from the camera. She then briefly turned around to show off the strapless dress which featured a corset top with a thigh-high slit and a long attachment at the side that skimmed the ground as she walked.

The reality TV personality didn’t add a caption alongside her post, but she tagged the store where she got the stunning purple outfit.

Pedro Jimeno is getting bashed online

Chantel turned off the comments on her latest post, likely because she doesn’t want to read the feedback about her marriage. However, the majority of viewers are siding with Chantel amid her messy divorce from Pedro.

As for the Dominican Republic native, it’s very clear why he had to turn off the comments on his Instagram page. Viewers have been bashing him in the comments for his poor treatment of Chantel and have accused him of using her for a green card.

Meanwhile, the couple’s marital drama is playing out on the show and there’s still more to come.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays on TLC at 8/7c.