The Curse of Oak Island Season 12: Rick and Marty Lagina close in on a 229-year-old mystery with new clues

The highly anticipated Season 12 of The Curse of Oak Island will premiere on the History Channel on November 12, 2024.

The series brings back the seasoned treasure hunters Rick and Marty Lagina and their dedicated team.

This season promises to push deeper into the mysteries surrounding Oak Island.

Fresh discoveries and advanced technology fuel efforts to uncover the legendary trove believed to be hidden within the island’s Money Pit.

Viewers can expect a mix of high-tech investigations and traditional digs throughout the new season as the Lagina brothers attempt to get closer to their goal of finding treasure.

A new teaser for the upcoming season teases an ancient mystery on Oak Island.

Rick and Marty Lagina connect the dots in a new teaser

Rick and Marty Lagina return with their skilled team, now closer than ever to unlocking the 229-year-old treasure mystery of Oak Island.

Armed with advanced technology and expertise, they make new discoveries that illuminate the island’s elusive secrets and support a long-held theory about its hidden treasures.

The team will utilize cutting-edge drilling and mapping technologies, specifically targeting areas identified in previous seasons, including the famed Money Pit.

Additionally, recent findings have encouraged further exploration of the island’s swamp area, where archaeologist Dr. Ian Spooner uncovered unusual traces of non-native metals, suggesting past human activity.

Another key area under scrutiny will be the Garden Shaft, where the team has uncovered wood and metal fragments that may signal hidden structures or tunnels that could lead closer to the main treasure​.

The Curse of Oak Island brings back Fellowship of the Dig

The 12th season will also bring back the Fellowship of the Dig, a core team that includes metal detection expert Gary Drayton and historian Charles Barkhouse.

They are poised to delve into the island’s past with new techniques and insights.

Speculations abound about what might be found—from Knights Templar relics to pirate loot, even a rumored lost silver treasure from a Spanish galleon.

This season aims to tackle these theories head-on, with the Lagina brothers and their team closely following leads from their advanced research and historical accounts​.

With Season 12 promising drama and discovery, fans remain eager to see if the team will uncover answers to the long-standing treasure mystery.

The Lagina brothers’ quest continues to captivate audiences, maintaining Oak Island’s allure as one of reality TV’s most enduring mysteries.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 12 premieres on Tuesday, November 12, at 9/8c on History.